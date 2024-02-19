9 best Rakul Preet Singh movies that will leave you thoroughly entertained: De De Pyaar De to Runway 34

Renowned Bollywood actress Rakul Preet, who marked her Bollywood debut with the film Yaariyan, is gearing up for a significant milestone in her personal life. The talented actress is set to marry actor and producer Jackky Bhagnani on February 21, 2024, in South Goa. As the wedding approaches, let's take a look back at some of Rakul Preet Singh’s best movies that showcase her versatility and acting prowess, offering audiences a delightful cinematic experience throughout her successful career.

Check out Rakul Preet Singh’s 9 best movies:

Aiyaary (2018)

Aiyaary revolves around corruption within the Indian Army and government. Rakul Preet Singh plays the role of Sonia Gupta, an IT professional and love interest of Major Jai Bakshi (played by Sidharth Malhotra), adding a romantic subplot to the intricate narrative. The movie explores themes of loyalty, betrayal, and patriotism while unfolding a complex tale of espionage and deceit.

Director - Neeraj Panday

IMDB rating - 5.3/10

Where to Watch - Hotstar

Release Date - 2018

De De Pyaar De (2019)

De De Pyaar De is a 2019 romantic comedy. The film follows a 50-year-old divorced man, played by Ajay Devgn, who falls for a woman half his age, portrayed by Rakul Preet Singh (Ayesha). Rakul's character adds a dynamic element to the storyline, exploring the challenges and comedic situations arising from their unconventional relationship. The movie explores themes of love, generational differences, and societal norms with a mix of humor and emotional depth.

Advertisement

Director - Akiv Ali

IMDB rating - 6.5

Where to Watch - Hotstar

Release Date - 2019

Marjaavaan (2019)

Marjaavaan is a 2019 action drama film that features Rakul Preet Singh in a special appearance as Aarzoo, a dance performer. The story revolves around a young couple, played by Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria, whose lives take a tumultuous turn due to external forces. Rakul's character, Aarzoo, adds a layer of intrigue and emotion to the narrative, with her role contributing to the film's dramatic elements and musical sequences.

Director - Milap Zaveri

IMDB rating - 3.6/10

Where to Watch - Prime Video

Release Date - 2019

Attack: Part 1 (2022)

In Rawalakot, Major Arjun Sheirgill (played by John Abraham) leads a gripping military ambush, capturing a militant leader. Years later, he encounters flight attendant Ayesha (Jacqueline Fernandez), sparking love. After romance and tragedy strike, Arjun, now wheelchair-bound, faces a terrorist threat led by Hamid Gul. The Indian government, aided by DRDO scientist Saba (Rakul Preet Singh), transforms Arjun into a high-tech super-soldier.

Director - Lakshya Raj Anand

IMDB rating - 6.5/10

Where to Watch - Zee5

Release Date - 2022

Runway 34 (2022)

Runway 34 (Mayday), a Bollywood drama, is helmed and produced by Ajay Devgn under Ajay Devgn FFilms and Panorama Studios. Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Ajay Devgn, the film draws inspiration from a true event involving a Boeing 737–800 narrowly navigating adverse weather and poor visibility during a challenging landing at Cochin International Airport.

Director - Ajay Devgn

IMDB rating - 7/10

Where to Watch - Prime Video

Release Date - 2022

Thank God (2022)

Thank God is a Bollywood comedy-drama directed by Indra Kumar. Starring Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh, the film delves into the challenging life of an average man thrust into a mystical world after an accident. Meeting Chitragupta, he's invited to partake in a magical life game. Ajay Devgn portrays Chitragupta with comedic flair, while Sidharth Malhotra plays the ordinary man navigating complications in his post-death existence. The movie blends fantasy and comedy, offering a unique take on life's challenges beyond the mortal realm.

Advertisement

Director - Indra Kumar

IMDB rating - 5.6/10

Where to Watch - Prime Video

Release Date - 2022

Doctor G (2022)

Doctor G unfolds the story of Udaya Gupta, a determined medical student aspiring to become an orthopaedic surgeon. However, he unexpectedly lands in the gynaecology department, confronting the challenges of being a male in this female-dominated field. The plot navigates Udaya Gupta's comedic struggles in a department predominantly led by women. This medical comedy-drama incorporates humorous characters and events drawn from real-life scenarios.

Director - Anubhuti Kashyap

IMDB rating - 6.6/10

Where to Watch - Netflix

Release Date - 2022

Cuttputli (2022)

In Parwanno, Himachal Pradesh, Cuttputlli begins with the gruesome discovery of a mutilated teenage girl's body by two joggers. Aspiring director Arjan (Akshay Kumar) seeks a producer for his debut film on a serial killer. Family circumstances force Arjan to abandon his filmmaking dreams and become a sub-inspector in Kasauli, aiding investigations into the mysterious disappearances and deaths of young girls in the picturesque town.

Director - Ranjit Tiwari

IMDB rating - 5.7/10

Where to Watch - Hotstar

Release Date - 2022

Ayalaan (2024)

Ayalaan narrates the tale of SK, a scientist whose life takes a dramatic turn with the arrival of an alien. Initially frightened by its appearance, SK discovers that the alien seeks assistance to return home. Recognising it as non-threatening, SK dedicates himself to aiding the extraterrestrial's journey. Yet, human opportunists attempt to capture the alien for personal gain. The narrative unfolds as SK endeavors to succeed in his mission against these challenges.

Director - R.Ravikumar

IMDB rating - 6.1/10

Where to Watch - Sun NXT

Release Date - 2024

Rakul Preet Singh started on her acting journey with the Kannada film Gilli in 2009, marking her initial foray into the world of cinema. Subsequently, she transitioned to the Bollywood film industry, making a notable debut with Yaariyan in 2014. Ever since then, actress showcased a successful trajectory from regional cinema to the national spotlight.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Wedding: 5 times actress expressed her love and admiration for husband-to-be