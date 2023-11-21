Best Women Centric movies of Bollywood

Bollywood often centers around love stories, with the male lead taking precedence while the female character typically serves as mere adornment. Films emphasizing the heroine or showcasing meaningful aspects like female friendships are unfairly labeled as chick flicks, a condescending term dismissing them as guilty pleasures for a niche audience. Despite this bias, some exceptional women-centric movies defy stereotypes, featuring well-developed characters with genuine desires, ambitions, and flaws challenges this stereotype. Here are 10 films on Indian women that challenge the notion of chick flicks, urging a shift in perspective and encouraging the creation of more such empowering narratives.

10 Inspiring Women-Centric Bollywood Films

1. Piku (2015)

Running Time: 2 hours 3 min

2 hours 3 min IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Movie Genre: Drama, Feel good, Slice of life

Drama, Feel good, Slice of life Movie Star Cast: Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Irrfan Khan Director: Shoojit Sircar

Shoojit Sircar Writer: Juhi Chaturvedi

Juhi Chaturvedi Year of release: 2015

2015 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Sony LIV

Traditionally, the belief persisted that employed women struggle to balance work and family responsibilities. Piku defies this stereotype, resonating with working women, especially singles, across different stages of their careers. Deepika Padukone, in the lead role, adeptly juggles her professional demands and the eccentricities of her aging father. The film challenges the prevailing idea that daughters are less capable than sons in caring for their parents, highlighting the competence of women in managing diverse roles and responsibilities. Piku serves as a compelling narrative that breaks away from outdated perceptions about women's capabilities in family and work dynamics. Definitely one of the greatest female-centric movies of Indian cinema!

2. The Dirty Picture

Running Time: 2 hours 24 min

2 hours 24 min IMDB Rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Movie Genre: Drama / Romance

Drama / Romance Movie Star Cast: Vidya Balan, Emraan Hashmi, Tusshar Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah

Vidya Balan, Emraan Hashmi, Tusshar Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah Director: Milan Luthria

Milan Luthria Writer: Rajat Aroraa

Rajat Aroraa Year of release: 2011

2011 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar, Amazon Prime

Vidya Balan's portrayal of Silk Smitha in The Dirty Picture is likely to be remembered as one of her most exceptional performances in history. The film unfolds a nuanced narrative, delving into the late star's journey from her village to aspiring for stardom in Chennai. As Silk rises to fame and becomes an overnight sensation, the film explores the transformative impact of success on her personal and professional life. Balan's impressive acting skills, combined with the film's captivating subject, contributed to its status as one of the highest-grossing Indian films.

Advertisement

3. English Vinglish

Running Time: 2 hours 14 min

2 hours 14 min IMDB Rating: 7.8 /10

7.8 /10 Movie Genre: Drama, Feel-good, Inspirational

Drama, Feel-good, Inspirational Movie Star Cast: Sridevi, Adil Hussain, Navika Kotia

Sridevi, Adil Hussain, Navika Kotia Director: Gauri Shinde

Gauri Shinde Writer: Gauri Shinde

Gauri Shinde Year of release: 2012

2012 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Zee5 / Amazon Prime

Name a more heartwarming film about a woman finding her own path on an overseas adventure than English Vinglish— we'll wait. Sridevi's character, Shashi, transforms from a homemaker to an entrepreneur, choosing to learn English. Roaming through the streets of New York City, she rediscovers herself. With a powerful message and Shashi's compelling speech, the movie radiates empowerment, striking a chord with audiences and becoming one of the highest-grossing films. Definitely, one of the best women empowerment movies Bollywood has ever made!

4. Thappad

Running Time: 2 hours 22 min

2 hours 22 min IMDB Rating: 7/10

7/10 Movie Genre: Drama / Romance / Social message

Drama / Romance / Social message Movie Star Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza, Pavail Gulati, Ratna Pathak Shah, Manav Kaul, Ram Kapoor, Tanvi Azmi

Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza, Pavail Gulati, Ratna Pathak Shah, Manav Kaul, Ram Kapoor, Tanvi Azmi Director: Anubhav Sinha

Anubhav Sinha Writer: Anubhav Sinha, Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul

Anubhav Sinha, Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul Year of release: 2020

2020 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Thappad is an impactful film that confronts the issue of domestic violence. Amrita, content with her life, undergoes a major reassessment when her husband slaps her at a party. The movie encourages Indian women, living in a patriarchal society, to acknowledge their value and firmly establishes that resorting to violence in any relationship, even with just one slap, is never acceptable. One of the best women-oriented movies that you must see!

5. Pink

Running Time: 2 hours 16 min

2 hours 16 min IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Movie Genre: Thriller / Drama/ Social Message

Thriller / Drama/ Social Message Movie Star Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Angad Bedi, Vijay Varma

Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Angad Bedi, Vijay Varma Director: Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury

Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury Writer: Ritesh Shah

Ritesh Shah Year of release: 2016

2016 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar / Amazon Prime

Pink stands as one of the pioneering female-oriented movies addressing the theme of consent. Featuring three working women whose lives take a transformative turn after attending a concert, the film delivers a compelling message: when a woman says no, it unequivocally means no—whether she's a friend, girlfriend, or wife. Brilliantly showcasing the challenges women often face, Pink is a stellar addition to the realm of girl motivational movies Bollywood has produced.

Advertisement

6. Gangubai Kathiawadi (2021)

Running Time: 2 hours 34 min

2 hours 34 min IMDB Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Movie Genre: Crime / Drama

Crime / Drama Movie Star Cast: Alia Bhatt, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Jim Sarbh, Ajay Devgn

Alia Bhatt, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Jim Sarbh, Ajay Devgn Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Year of release: 2021

2021 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Gangubai Kathiawadi achieved the unexpected by drawing audiences back to theaters post-pandemic. It narrates the story of a young girl from Kathiawad forced into prostitution, evolving into a brothel madam and political figure. The lead actress’s stellar performance in this period film is captivating; it's impossible to divert attention when she's on screen. Undoubtedly, one of the best female-led movies Bollywood has ever produced.

7. Mardaani (2014)

Running Time: 1 hour 53 min

1 hour 53 min IMDB Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Movie Genre: Action / Thriller

Action / Thriller Movie Star Cast: Rani Mukerji, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jisshu Sengupta

Rani Mukerji, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jisshu Sengupta Director: Pradeep Sarkar

Pradeep Sarkar Writer : Gopi Puthran

: Gopi Puthran Year of release: 2014

2014 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

If you're looking for the best female-centric action movies, Mardaani perfectly fits the bill. Mardaani showcases the fearless police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy, portrayed brilliantly by Rani Mukerji. The film delves into her relentless pursuit of justice against a child-trafficking ring. Mukerji's powerful performance, real and relatable, with impactful dialogues, makes it one of the best female-oriented movies, highlighting strength, power, and dignity. Mardaani stands out as one of the best female-oriented movies.

8. Darlings (2022)

Running Time: 2 hours 14 min

2 hours 14 min IMDB Rating: 6.6 /10

6.6 /10 Movie Genre: Dark comedy / Drama

Dark comedy / Drama Movie Star Cast: Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma

Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma Director: Alankrita Shrivastava

Alankrita Shrivastava Writer : Parveez Sheikh, Jasmeet K. Reen

: Parveez Sheikh, Jasmeet K. Reen Year of release: 2022

2022 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Darlings, a dark comedy and Alia Bhatt's debut production, stands as a masterful film. Centered around an abusive relationship, Alia Bhatt's character, Badru, faces mistreatment from her alcoholic and narcissistic partner, Hamza. As Hamza's actions lead to a tragedy, Badru plots her revenge. The dark comedy, featuring Shefali Shah as Badru's mother, captivates with its compelling storyline and stellar performances. For enthusiasts of dark comedies, Darlings is a must-watch, emerging as one of the finest women-centric movies.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 7 Hindi Web Series celebrating camaraderie of female friendships: Four More Shots Please to Girls Hostel