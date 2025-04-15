Mere Husband Ki Biwi OTT Release: Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Rakul Preet Singh starrer to drop digitally on THIS date? Here’s what we know

Mere Husband Ki Biwi was released in cinemas on February 21, 2025. The romantic comedy is headlined by Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh. Almost two months after its theatrical release, it has now been learned that the movie is set to drop digitally. Mere Husband Ki Biwi will reportedly be released on OTT on April 18.

According to a recent report in the Hindustan Times, Mere Husband Ki Biwi’s OTT release is expected to be on April 18, 2025. The movie’s streaming partner has already been revealed. As per the posters and the trailer, the rom-com will be available to watch on JioHotstar. The audience who missed the film in theaters or wish to rewatch it can enjoy the fun story on their home screens.

However, it should be noted that the official confirmation regarding the film’s digital release date has not been made yet.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi is a love triangle featuring Arjun Kapoor as Ankur, Bhumi Pednekar as Prabhleen, and Rakul Preet Singh as Antara. The cast also includes Aditya Seal, Dino Morea, Harsh Gujral, and more. In the chaotic story, a guy gets caught between his ex-wife, who has forgotten their separation, and his fiancée.

Watch the film’s trailer here!

The official description of the trailer revealed the plot. It stated, “A hilarious and heartwarming modern-day romance set in Delhi, where love, fate, and unexpected twists put one man in a chaotic dilemma. Caught between a rekindled spark with Antara and an unexpected twist with Prabhleen, Ankur’s life takes a hilariously unpredictable turn.”

Mere Husband Ki Biwi is helmed by director Mudassar Aziz. Presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Puja Films, it is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh. Gori Hai Kalaiyan, Ikk Vaari, Sawariya Ji, Rabba Mereya, and Channa Tu Bemisal are the songs on the soundtrack.

Are you excited for the OTT release of the laugh riot Mere Husband Ki Biwi?

