The Royals: Bhumi Pednekar reveals she rejected phenomenal web shows for Netflix’s rom-com; ‘I’ve had the opportunity to…’

After nearly a decade in the film industry, Bhumi Pednekar is gearing up for her first appearance on a streaming platform. She will be seen in the upcoming Netflix series The Royals, slated to premiere on May 9, 2025. This project marks Bhumi’s debut in the web series space. In a recent interview, she opened up about rejecting several shows, adding, "I have had the opportunity to read some phenomenal shows, but never connected with them (other shows) the way I connected with Royals."

Bhumi Pednekar in a chat with HT, revealed that she had previously been offered several web shows that later turned out to be major successes, but she chose not to take them up.

She explained that while those projects were impressive, she didn’t feel the same connection with them as she did with The Royals. According to her, the decision also reflected the kind of roles she was looking for at that stage in her career.

Bhumi shared that her decision to say yes to The Royals was influenced not just by the script but also by the genre. She expressed her love for romantic comedies, calling it her all-time favorite genre, and added that she feels there aren’t enough of them being made.

Recalling when she first read the script, she revealed that she was hospitalized with dengue at the time, but once she started reading it, she couldn’t put it down.

The Royals is a charming romantic comedy set against the backdrop of royal life, providing a fresh take on love between two vastly different worlds. The show promises to be an entertaining experience, as the clash of these contrasting environments generates both sparks and tension.

Developed and written by Neha Veena Sharma, The Royals is directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana. The series is produced by Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy, featuring Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles.

The show also boasts a talented ensemble cast including Ishaan Khatter, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Milind Soman, Dino Morea, Chunky Panday, Vihaan Samat, Kavya Trehan, Sumukhi Suresh, Udit Arora, Lisa Mishra, and Luke Kenny in pivotal roles. It also marks the highly anticipated acting comeback of the legendary actress Zeenat Aman.

