Bhumi Pednekar calls Dum Laga Ke Haisha ‘watershed moment of her career’ as film clocks 7 years

Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dum Laga Ke Haisha has completed seven years today. The film is helmed by Sharat Katariya. The lead actress, who debuted from the film, won everyone’s heart from her incredible performance as an overweight yet supremely confident girl, Sandhya in the film. On the seventh anniversary of the cult classic, which also incidentally marks her seven-year journey in cinema, Bhumi credits the Sharat Katariya directorial for giving her the perfect launchpad as an actor in the industry.

The actress said, “Dum Laga Ke Haisha was a watershed moment of my career. Looking back, I was truly blessed to have this film as my debut because it is always tough to get a forward-thinking film that projects women in the correct light and DLKH was making bold statements about body positivity! Films like this don’t get made every day and I have to thank Maneesh Sharma, Sharat Katariya, Aditya Chopra and the entire team for trusting me with this beautiful role that has now become an example of how women should be portrayed in cinema.”

Bhumi said that she always wanted to redefine feminism in cinema through her choice of films and the success of Dum Laga Ke Haisha enabled her to understand that people wanted to see women of substance on screen.

The actress further said, “Dum Laga Ke Haisha was validating for me not just as an actor and a performer but also as a woman who was trying to redefine feminism through her work. I always believed that I became an actor for a purpose - it was to be a part of great cinema and to play great women on screen that aimed at changing the narrative of how a girl is seen by society. It gave me the confidence to march forward with this ideal that I had in my head and my body of work speaks for it today. It is the most special film of my life and I owe everything to DLKH because it told me that dreams do become destiny.”

On the work front, Bhumi has Bheed, The Ladykiller, Govinda Naam Mera, Raksha Bandhan, Afwaa, and Bhakshak in her kitty.

