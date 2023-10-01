Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding, Salman Khan unveils Tiger 3’s ‘Tiger Ka Message’ and more

This past week entertainment lovers showered with lots of different kinds of news as it was filled with exciting news and was truly a rollercoaster ride for the Bollywood celebrities. From Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha's fairytale wedding to Salman Khan revealing the Tiger Ka Message from the upcoming Tiger 3, many events have happened. Scroll down to read the top 6 newsmakers of the week.

Here are top 6 Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha had fairytale wedding in Udaipur

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha finally tied the knot on September 24 at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The wedding was no less than a fairytale wedding as the bride and groom were looking mesmerized in the majestic outfits.

On September 29, Parineeti and Raghav dropped their much-awaited wedding video on Instagram. The video features moments such as Raghav's Sehrabandi and Parineeti playfully avoiding him to keep her bridal look a surprise before the wedding. It also showcases the Jaimala and Pheras along with the emotional moments of the family.

The actress captioned the video, “To my husband… The most important song I’ve ever sung .. walking towards you, hiding from the baraat, singing these words … what do I even say .. O piya, chal chalein aa.”

Raghav , on the other hand, penned a heartfelt caption, "I never thought I would ever receive a gift like this, but I guess my singer wife loves surprising me! I am truly overwhelmed .. your voice has now become the soundtrack of my life .. our life .. thank you, Mrs. Chadha. I consider myself the luckiest man in the world to have you by my side." Watch the video:

Teaser of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal released

The teaser for the upcoming movie Animal was released on September 28. The cast of the film features Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles. The teaser showcases a scintillating peek into the turbulent father-son relationship and the journey of brutality and chaos that the main character embarks upon. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal is set to hit theaters on December 1st.

Shah Rukh Khan spills beans about his special appearance in Salman Khan's Tiger 3

Shah Rukh Khan recently conducted an Ask SRK session on X (formerly Twitter) to interact with fans. One user asked if he would appear before or after the interval in Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3. The user asked, "Tiger 3 me app interval k baad ya interval k pehele aoge @iamsrk #AskSRK #srk #Jawan." In response, King Khan replied: "Jab jab bhai bulayenge tab tab aa jaunga…."

Shefali Shah, Jim Sarbh and Vir Das react to their International Emmy Awards nominations

Actors Shefali Shah, Jim Sarbh, and popular comedian, Vir Das have bagged the nominations for International Emmy Awards, this year.

Reacting to the news, Shefali took to her social media handle andd wrote, “OMGGGGG I still can’t believe it. Feel so so honoured to be nominated at the International Emmys alongside such esteemed artists. This one is really special and more so because it is for a character I am very very close to, Vartika Chaturvedi and for my favourite show #DelhiCrime2. This is for all of us in #DelhiCrime.”

Jim wrote, "I was having quite a weird few days, and then all the pieces wrapped up neatly and I heaved a huge sigh of relief, played a game of sweaty basketball, cycled home in the cold sweet rain, went in for a shower, and came out to all these messages and calls. I was an hour late to watch Dirty Harry with a neighbour, so I ran up, told him about the nom, and then we proceeded to watch the movie. ‘Do you feel lucky, punk?’ Yes. Honoured to be nominated for the International @iemmys amongst such talented artists.”

He continues writing, “I loved playing Dr. Bhabha. Rocket Boys is deeply etched in my mind and heart. (with a red heart emoji) @pannuabhay @nikkhiladvani Big love to everyone who helped create the show. @emmayentertainment @roykapurfilms @sonylivindia”

And, Vir wrote, "WHAT!!!!!! I got nominated for an Emmy award for best comedy (smiling face emoji) my second Emmy nomination. To everyone who worked on this show Vir Das Landing, I am SO proud of you, and so grateful to @netflix_in for letting me tell my story. Off we go! #VirDasLanding @iemmys well…this is a weird full circle (smiling face emoji)."

The special award ceremony will be held on November 20 at an event conducted in New York.

Alia Bhatt joins hands with Karan Johar for Vasan Bala's Jigra

On September 26, Alia Bhatt dropped a video montage announcing her next titled, Jigra. The film will be helmed by Vasan Bala. Notably, the actress will not only be acting but will also be co-producing the film along with Karan Johar.

Making the official announcement, the actress dropped the motion poster of the film on social media. The caption read, “Presenting #Jigra, directed by the extremely talented @vasanbala and produced by @dharmamovies & @eternalsunshineproduction. From debuting in a Dharma production to now producing a film with them, in many ways, it feels like coming full circle from where I started. Every day is a different day… exciting, challenging (and a little scary)… not just as an actor but also as a producer as we bring this film to life, and I CANNOT wait to share more as we move forward JIGRA - in cinemas on 27th September 2024."

Salman Khan unveils Tiger Ka Message from Tiger 3

On September 27 Salman Khan revealed the 'Tiger Ka Message' from the upcoming spy thriller movie, Tiger 3. The promising video showcases Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger, the dedicated RAW agent who is falsely accused of being a traitor. Tiger 3 helmed by Maneesh Sharma, is set to hit the screens this Diwali. The film also features Katrina Kaif. Take a look:

