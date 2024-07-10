Bollywood Newswrap, July 10: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities; Vicky Kaushal's priceless reaction to Katrina Kaif's new PIC

On the tenth day of July 2024, a lot happened in the B-town industry that is hard to miss. Before welcoming a new day, let's revisit today's top headliners, such as Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities, Vicky Kaushal reacting to his wife and actress Katrina Kaif's new picture, and more.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of July 10, 2024

1. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities

Ahead of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand wedding, the Antilia house decked up for a special puja along with the Mehendi ceremony from the groom's side. Singer Kailash Kher, actor Sanjay Dutt, MS Dhoni, Sakshi Dhoni, Shanaya Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, and others graced the event.

2. Vicky Kaushal's reaction to Katrina Kaif's new picture

Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram handle and dropped her pretty picture. In the image, she can be seen standing against the picturesque beauty of nature, covered with greenery, mountains, and a clear sky. Reacting to her post, Vicky Kaushal dropped several vibrant heart emojis in the comment section.

3. Orry drops a picture with Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Orry shared a picture with the parents-to-be, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, from the Sangeet event of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. In the picture, we can see Orry keeping his hand on the actress’ bump and Ranveer putting his hand on Orry's shoulder.

4. Priyanka Chopra enjoys beach day with daughter Malti Marie and mom Madhu Chopra

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures enjoying a beach day with her daughter, Malti, and her mother, Madhu Chopra. The adorable glimpses of Malti playing with sand and enjoying ice cream are too cute to miss.

5. Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha step out for evening date

Pictures of the parents-to-be Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha exiting from a salon in Bandra today, July 10, surfaced on social media. In the pictures, we can also see Ali helping his pregnant wife cross the road like a true husband.

