Bollywood remakes to watch that are better than the original: Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Kabir Singh to Sholay

Bollywood has a history of remaking both South Indian and Hollywood films. While many of these remakes didn't live up to the original, some were equally good or even better. From the iconic film Sholay to Drishyam, here is a list of Bollywood films that were remakes and were quite better than the original film.

9 Bollywood remakes better than the original films

1. Mili - 2022

IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Stars: Janhvi Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Sunny Kaushal

Janhvi Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Sunny Kaushal Created by: Mathukutty Xavier

Mathukutty Xavier Genre: Drama, Thriller

Drama, Thriller Writer: Mathukutty Xavier

Mathukutty Xavier Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix

Mili is the Hindi version of the critically acclaimed Malayalam movie, Helen, directed by Mathukutty Xavier. Helen drew inspiration from a real incident, and both films share more or less a similar storyline. The survival-thriller revolves around Janhvi Kapoor, and she gives a genuine performance as Mili, portraying her as a sweet and straightforward girl who is determined about her future and shares a beautiful bond with her father. She portrays the character quite naturally and with conviction, particularly in the scenes inside the freezer as her skin gets damaged, bringing goosebumps to the audience.

2. Kabir Singh - 2019

IMDb Rating: 7.0/10

7.0/10 Stars: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Nikita Dutta

Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Nikita Dutta Created by: Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Sandeep Reddy Vanga Genre: Action, Drama, Romance

Action, Drama, Romance Writer: Wajid Shaikh, Siddharth-Garima, Siddharth Singh

Wajid Shaikh, Siddharth-Garima, Siddharth Singh Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix

Kabir Singh is the remake of the Telugu film Arjun Reddy which closely mirrors the film, almost identically, with some small modifications. The location has been changed from Hyderabad to Delhi. Despite the resemblances, there are some instances where you can see the differences between the two movies. Shahid Kapoor effectively portrays the hero's transformation from intense anger to revealing his vulnerable side. It's a moment where he truly excels. The film’s songs were a huge success too.

3. Drishyam - 2015

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Stars: Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Tabu

Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Tabu Created by: Nishikant Kamat

Nishikant Kamat Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery

Crime, Drama, Mystery Writer: Jeethu Joseph, Upendra Sidhaye

Jeethu Joseph, Upendra Sidhaye Where to watch/OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, Voot

The film was a remake of the Malayalam film with the same title as Drishyam. Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar did a quite impressive job as a middle-class man who cares about his family above everything else. His natural acting and the storyline which is a bit different from the original one and full of unexpected twists and turns, is what got the audience hooked till the end. The film didn’t have unnecessary garnishings and was also very well received by the audience.

Advertisement

4. OMG- Oh My God! - 2012

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Stars: Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty

Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty Created by: Umesh Shukla

Umesh Shukla Genre: Comedy, Drama, Fantasy

Comedy, Drama, Fantasy Writer: Alok Jha, Saumya Joshi, Bhavesh Mandalia

Alok Jha, Saumya Joshi, Bhavesh Mandalia Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

This film is a remake of the 2001 Australian comedy film, The Man Who Sued God. Because of substantial cultural distinctions, the Hindi adaptation of the film has noticeable distinctions. In the Hindi version, the protagonist, Kanji played by Paresh Rawal, has a shop filled with Hindu idols that gets ruined in an earthquake. Ultimately, it's disclosed that the shop's destruction was a purposeful act by Krishna, and Kanji comes to accept religion. The movie received a lot of appreciation for the way it addressed crucial social matters with care and made its way to a sequel released this year.

5. Bhool Bhulaiyaa - 2007

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Stars: Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja

Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja Created by: Priyadarshan

Priyadarshan Genre: Comedy, Horror, Mystery

Comedy, Horror, Mystery Writer: Neeraj Vora, Manisha Korde, Madhu Muttam

Neeraj Vora, Manisha Korde, Madhu Muttam Where to watch/OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

The Akshay Kumar starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa is a remake of the Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu. The film is one of the best remakes ever made in Bollywood. Bhool Bhulaiya contains all the necessary elements for a hit movie. It offers a good balance of humor, mystery, and excitement, ensuring that you stay engrossed and at the edge of your seat. The acting in the movie is excellent. In the second half, Vidya Balan shines the most. She has truly delivered a powerful performance, especially in the last 20 minutes, which is undoubtedly her best work to date.

6. Munna Bhai M.B.B.S - 2003

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Stars: Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Gracy Singh

Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Gracy Singh Created by: Rajkumar Hirani

Rajkumar Hirani Genre: Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama Writer: Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Rajkumar Hirani, Lajan Joseph

Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Rajkumar Hirani, Lajan Joseph Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

This film is a remake of the American biographical comedy-drama film, Patch Adams, which is based on the true story of Dr. Hunter Adams. While there are some differences between Munna Bhai M.B.B.S and Patch Adams, both movies share a common theme of a medical student using humor and compassion to care for patients. Notably, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S starring Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi was more popular and successful than Patch Adams, leading to sequels and winning numerous awards.

Advertisement

7. Baazigar - 1993

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Stars: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Shilpa Shetty, Dalip Tahil

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Shilpa Shetty, Dalip Tahil Created by: Abbas Alibhai Burmawalla, Mastan Alibhai Burmawalla

Abbas Alibhai Burmawalla, Mastan Alibhai Burmawalla Genre: Crime, Drama, Musical

Crime, Drama, Musical Writer: Robin Bhatt, Akash Khurana, Javed Siddiqui

Robin Bhatt, Akash Khurana, Javed Siddiqui Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

A Kiss Before Dying is a thriller movie from 1991 adapted from a novel written in 1953 by Ira Levin. Unfortunately, the film didn't do well in theaters and received mostly unfavorable reviews. In 1993, there was a Hindi remake titled Baazigar, which performed differently. Unlike the original, this movie was a huge hit at the box office. It ranked as the fourth most successful film of that year and later became a beloved classic, largely due to the debut of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol as an on-screen couple.

8. Sholay - 1975

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Stars: Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar

Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar Created by: Ramesh Sippy

Ramesh Sippy Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy

Action, Adventure, Comedy Writer: Javed Akhtar, Salim Khan

Javed Akhtar, Salim Khan Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

The Magnificent Seven is an iconic Western film from the 1960s. It tells the story of a team of men hired to defend a Mexican town against bandits. Sholay is an Indian version of the film. While there are variations in the storyline, such as the number of main characters, Sholay focuses on a pair hired to apprehend a notorious bandit, unlike the original with seven protagonists. The film was a big hit and is still among the top-earning Indian movies. It has received numerous accolades and has become a significant part of Indian heritage.

ALSO READ: 7 exciting Bollywood films adapted from books that are binge-worthy on OTT: Kareena Kapoor's Jaane Jaan to Alia Bhatt's Raazi