Cannes 2025: Alia Bhatt’s 2nd look after red carpet debut proves she is here to slay like a queen, don’t miss hair accessory

Alia Bhatt is the queen of global events. She has already turned heads with her fashion in the past at the Met Gala, and this time at the Cannes Film Festival was no different. The actress made a glamorous red carpet debut, and then her second look of the night proved she was there to slay like a queen. Alia’s hair accessory absolutely stole the show, and it isn’t something you’d want to miss!

On May 23, 2025, Alia Bhatt made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival. Her second look was for the Lights on Women’s Worth Award. She stunned in an Armani Privé outfit for the event. Her gown, decked in shimmering stones, made her shine like the bright star she is. Alia wore matching earrings and a statement ring. Her striking headpiece caught everyone’s attention.

Have a look at Alia Bhatt’s outfit for the awards night!

Netizens couldn’t stop gushing over Alia’s look. One person said, “Stunning!!!” while another wrote, “Mother is mothering.” A user stated, “Beautiful! Love this dress!” and many others conveyed their love with red hearts and heart-eye emojis.

Earlier during the day, Alia Bhatt walked the red carpet for the premiere of The Mastermind in an ivory-nude Schiaparelli dress. She posed in confidence and totally nailed her appearance. Netizens hailed it as one of her best looks. On her Instagram post, one person exclaimed, “This is one of your best looks yet first the Met Gala, now Cannes! You’re truly on a roll, queen.” Another comment read, “You're a vision of loveliness, Alia! That gown is divine, and you're totally owning the red carpet.”

The 78th Cannes Film Festival kicked off on May 13, 2025, and will come to an end on May 24. Alia Bhatt will be attending the closing ceremony. Other Bollywood celebrities that impressed with their style at this year’s Cannes Film Festival included Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Karan Johar, and more.

On the cinematic front, Alia Bhatt has the movies Alpha and Love & War in her lineup.

