Chhorii 2 Review: Nushrratt Bharuccha and Soha Ali Khan shine in the well-intentioned horror-drama that doesn't fully match its high stakes

Plot

The story of Chhorii 2 picks up seven years after the first film. Sakshi (Nushrratt Bharuccha) now lives a peaceful life with her daughter Ishani (Hardika Sharma), who has a rare medical condition. She can’t be in sunlight or it could kill her. One night, a ghost lures Ishani away. Sakshi, panicked, teams up with Inspector Samar (Gashmeer Mahajani) to find her. Their search takes them back to the creepy village Sakshi once fled. In the eerie sugarcane fields, Sakshi has to confront her past demons.

Sakshi gets separated, knocked out, and wakes up in a cave where villagers worship a dark deity. Daasi (Soha Ali Khan), a shape-shifting priestess, plans to sacrifice Ishani. It’s a race against time for Sakshi to save her daughter. Can Sakshi save her daughter Ishani or does she end up dying? Watch Chhorii 2 to find out.

What Works For Chhorii 2

Chhorii 2 succeeds in creating an eerie atmosphere that most Indian horror movies fail to create. The premise is interesting and the second part in no way feels forced. The background score adds to the tension and makes your heart pound in critical scenes. Nushrratt Bharuccha’s emotional depth as a desperate mom keeps you hooked. Soha Ali Khan as Daasi Maa is a very credible addition to the cast of Chhorii and one may have never seen her play such a negative character onscreen. Her character is unpredictable and terrifying.

Although the intention of the movie is to scare and frighten viewers, the very effort by the makers to also touch upon important social issues that need addressing, like female infanticide, is bold, thought-provoking and laudable. The visuals are much slicker than the first Chhorii film, thus giving it a polished horror vibe.

What Doesn’t Work For Chhorii 2

Chhorii 2 finds itself unable to match the raw thrill of the original movie, although it has one-upped the first part in quite a few key aspects like the visuals. The pacing drags with numerous slow moments that, at times, dull the scares. The attempted jump-scares don't always land, and one may find it somewhat predictable or expected. The story tries to juggle too much, that is supernatural terror with social commentary. Unfortunate for the film, it doesn’t blend as smoothly as it did in Chhorii.

Chhorii 2 is not as gripping as it could have been. The climax feels rushed. It is a little melodramatic for a movie that is pitched as a no-nonsense horror-thriller. The film ends on a somewhat unsatisfactory note. With Soha Ali Khan joining the cast of Chhorii 2, the sky was the limit. But, the writing never really matched her stature.

Watch the Chhorii 2 Trailer

Performances In Chhorii 2

Nushrratt Bharuccha as Sakshi delivers again. Her fear, courage, and love for her daughter Ishani shine through. Soha Ali Khan steals the show as Daasi Maa. Her sinister presence and intensity lift the film. Saurabh Goyal as Inspector Samar is alright but he doesn’t get much to work with. The supporting cast, like Gashmeer Mahajani and Pallavi Ajay, add depth, though their roles are small. Every other cast member plays their part well, but it is the leads who carry the weight of the movie.

Final Verdict of Chhorii 2

Chhorii 2 is a decent horror-drama. It has laudable performances, spooky visuals, and a strong message. But it falls short of the original’s magic. The scares aren’t as sharp, and the story feels stretched. While it’s not a must-watch, fans invested in the world of Chhorii may find quite a few scenes, enjoyable.

You can watch Chhorii 2 on Prime Video.

