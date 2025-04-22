Costao: Cast, plot, certification; everything you need to know about upcoming crime thriller film

The release of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s upcoming thriller Costao is just around the corner. The trailer of the film has set the stage for a riveting David-versus-Goliath narrative. Ahead of its release, let’s take a look at the cast, plot and other important details of the film that you should definitely know before giving it a watch.

In Costao, Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the role of the fearless customs officer Mr. Costao Fernandes. The film also stars Priya Bapat, Kishore Kumar G, Gagan Dev Riar and Hussain Dalal. Directed by Sejal Shah, the crime thriller is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Bhavesh Mandalia, Sejal Shah, Shyam Sunder, and Faizuddin Siddiqui.

Set in the 1990s, Costao is inspired by the real-life exploits of a fearless customs officer, Costao Fernandes, who went up against Goa’s most powerful smuggling syndicate. It traces his daring solo mission that shattered one of the biggest gold smuggling plots in Indian history.

The trailer depicts a gripping tale of an honest officer plotting to take down a massive gold smuggling racket until a shocking betrayal from within the system frames him for murder. As he’s forced to battle both a crooked bureaucracy and dangerous criminals, he must also shield his loved ones from the chaos closing in around him.

Sharing the trailer, ZEE5 wrote, "The story of a real hero, a Customs Officer who shook an entire crime network. This isn’t just a fight. It’s a legacy carved in sacrifice."

The synopsis of the film reads, "Set in a world steeped in corruption and ruled by crime, as revealed in the trailer, the film follows Costao a man whose daring methods and unshakable courage make him both a hero and a thorn in the side of the system."

As per the official website of Zee5, the film has received a ‘U/A 16+’ rating. Meanwhile, the crime thriller is all set to release on May 1.

