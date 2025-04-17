Costao Trailer OUT: 5 epic moments from Nawazuddin Siddiqui's fiery battle against Goa's biggest smuggler that have fans buzzing with excitement; WATCH

The trailer for Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Costao has just dropped. Directed by Sejal Shah, the film draws inspiration from the true story of the fearless customs officer, Mr. Costao Fernandes, who took on Goa's most powerful smuggling syndicate in the 1990s. The trailer sets the stage for a riveting David-versus-Goliath narrative, as Nawazuddin’s character—dressed in a sharp white uniform—enters the treacherous world of crime and corruption.

With powerful dialogue, emotional depth, and a tense confrontation with Goa's notorious gold smuggler, Costao hints at an inspiring tale of one man’s fight against a corrupt system.

5 epic moments from the Costao trailer that have fans buzzing with excitement:

1. Nawazuddin Siddiqui as brave customs officer: The trailer establishes the mood for an intriguing David-versus-Goliath conflict, with Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s character, dressed in a sharp white uniform, entering a perilous world of crime and corruption.

2. Real-life gripping story: Based on a true story, the film is inspired by the courageous life of customs officer Mr. Costao Fernandes, who challenged Goa's most influential smuggling ring during the 1990s.

3. Costao's legal battle: What starts as a tale of patriotism and courage quickly transforms into a high-stakes manhunt, as Costao is wrongfully charged with murder and becomes India’s ‘most wanted.’ The teaser is filled with suspense, emotion, and intense action, hinting at a gripping crime drama with a powerful emotional backbone.

4. A deep dive into the world of crime and corruption: With powerful dialogue, emotional depth, and a tense confrontation with Goa's most infamous gold smuggler, Costao hints at a story of one man’s bravery in the face of a corrupt system.

5. Powerful cast and crew: Produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Bhavesh Mandalia, Sejal Shah, Shyam Sunder, and Faizuddin Siddiqui, the film is supported by Bhanushali Studios Limited in collaboration with Bombay Fables Motion Pictures. The movie also features Priya Bapat in a key role.

Costao is all set to release on Zee5 on May 1, 2025. Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more updates!

