OTT releases this week: Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous, Girls Will Be Girls, and more
Are you wondering what to watch this weekend? Here is a brief look at the different movies and shows releasing on OTT this week to help you make your choice.
Another Friday is almost here, and the viewers will have the time to enjoy the latest releases on various OTT platforms. From the documentary Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous to the movie Girls Will Be Girls, Pinkvilla offers a brief look at the content you can catch this week. Check it out!
1. Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous
- Genre: Documentary
- Star Cast: Yo Yo Honey Singh
- Director: Mozez Singh
- Release Date: December 20, 2024
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix
Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous, the documentary about Indian rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh is one of the OTT releases this week. It is based on his rise, fall, and comeback. The documentary will closely showcase his journey to fame as well as the challenges the musician faced.
2. Girls Will Be Girls
- Genre: Romance/Drama
- Star Cast: Preeti Panigrahi, Kani Kusruti, Kesav Binoy Kiron
- Director: Shuchi Talati
- Release Date: December 18, 2024
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Girls Will Be Girls is a coming-of-age movie about Mira, a student at a strict boarding school who discovers romance. However, her love life is disrupted by her mother. The film marks the maiden production of Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal. It premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival and has received a lot of acclaim at other prestigious festivals as well.
3. Moonwalk
- Genre: Comedy/Thriller
- Star Cast: Anshumaan Pushkar, Nidhi Singh, Samir Kochhar, Neha Chauhan, Sheeba Chadha, Geetanjali Kulkarni
- Director: Ajay Bhuyan
- Release Date: December 20, 2024
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: JioCinema Premium
The series Moonwalk revolves around two thieves, Tarik and Maddy, who compete to win the affection of Chandni. Their face-off creates a lot of chaos and hilarious situations as they try to steal something priceless.
4. Cubicles Season 4
- Genre: Comedy/Drama
- Star Cast: Abhishek Chauhan, Niketan Sharma, Ayushi Gupta, Ketaki Kulkarni, Nimit Kapoor, Zayn Marie Khan, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Badri Chavan, Khushbu Baid
- Director: Chaitanya Kumbhakonum
- Release Date: December 20, 2024
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Sony LIV
The Cubicles web series is returning with its fourth season. This show about office life now has mergers and acquisitions in play. It will follow the employees and how they adapt to the new changes.
What are you planning to watch this week on OTT?
ALSO READ: The Roshans: Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan, Rajesh Roshan’s Netflix docu-series to release on THIS date; don’t miss new poster