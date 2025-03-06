Dabba Cartel: Shibani Dandekar reveals Javed Akhtar suggested Shabana Azmi for show; 'I don’t think he had any inclination...'

Renowned Indian actress Shabana Azmi recently appeared in her daughter-in-law Shibani Dandekar’s show, Dabba Cartel. In a recent interview, Shibani revealed that Javed Akhtar suggested Shabana Azmi for the show. She added, "I don’t think he had any idea that she was already someone we wanted."

In an interview with The Hindu, Shibani Dandekar revealed that Shabana Azmi had already decided to be part of Dabba Cartel even before hearing the full pitch. She mentioned that during their brief five-minute Zoom conversation, Shabana didn’t seem to be fully listening to the details.

According to Shibani, she had previously mentioned the project to Javed Akhtar and Shabana during the lockdown. When she later discussed it with her father-in-law, he suggested casting Shabana for the role, seemingly unaware that she was already being considered.

Shibani added that Shabana was eager to join the project and had likely made up her mind before their phone call even took place.

Shibani emphasized that Shabana Azmi was not cast in Dabba Cartel simply because they are family but because of the profound impact Shabana had on her childhood. She recalled that during her younger years in Australia, her only connection to Hindi cinema was a videotape of Shekhar Kapur’s Masoom, which she would watch repeatedly.

Shibani clarified that Azmi’s casting in Dabba Cartel was not influenced by their family connection. She explained that although she was dating Farhan Akhtar at the time, her admiration for Shabana stemmed from childhood.

She revealed that her only exposure to Indian cinema while growing up was a videotape of Masoom, which she watched on repeat—over 400 to 500 times.

Shibani expressed that working with Shabana had always been a dream, and it was purely coincidental that she later became family, making it even more fitting for her to be part of the show. Dabba Cartel is available for streaming on Netflix. The show also features Anjali Anand, Shalini Pandey, Gajraj Rao, Jyotika among others in pivotal roles.