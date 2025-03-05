Did you know Shabana Azmi was mistaken for daughter-in-law Shibani Dandekar at Dabba Cartel’s event? Know full story

Legendary actress Shabana Azmi is currently enjoying the release of her recently released show, Dabba Cartel. She has been making quite interesting revelations during promotional interviews and most recently, she candidly shared how a female crew member at the trailer launch of the series didn’t recognize her and asked her if she was daughter-in-law Shibani Dandekar.

During a recent conversation on the episode of Khane Mein Kya Hai, Shabana Azmi recalled an anecdote from the trailer launch of Dabba Cartel. She shared, “A 20-year-old girl, and she’s looking (into the guest list). ‘Who are you?’ (she said, pointing at Shabana), so all of them (other cast members) just fainted. I said, with a straight face, ‘Shabana Azmi.’ ‘You’re not Shibani Dandekar?’ (the girl asked).”

The veteran actress didn’t take offense or mind her ignorance, noting she was “sweet” and “so into” her job. However, Azmi’s Dabba Cartel co-star Anjali Anand was taken aback by the fact that the girl couldn’t even recognize the producers of the show— Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, who’s also a popular actor and singer.

During the conversation, the veteran actress also expressed her fascination with the number of girls and women employed on a film set across film departments. She mentioned how her husband and veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar joked about the absence of ‘dumb blondes’ on film sets these days.

She recalled Akhtar telling her how he was fed up with these people who were no longer girls. He stated that the entire crew is full of women who are so efficient and come in with their files.

“There are no longer any dumb blondes, fluttering their eyelashes, and saying, ‘I don’t know anything.” I said, ‘Joote khaoge (you’ll be smashed with shoes),’ she shared with a laugh. Nonetheless, according to Azmi, Javed was “just trying to rile me up.”

Directed by Hitesh Bhatia, Dabba Cartel is a crime thriller series currently streaming on Netflix. It features Shabana Azmi, Jyotika, Anjali Anand, Shalini Pandey, Sai Tamhankar, Jisshu Sengupta, Lillete Dubey, Bhupendra Singh Jadawat, Gajraj Rao and more in the key roles. It is created by Farhan Akhtar’s wife Shibani Dandekar and backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.