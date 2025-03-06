Do Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor already have a name decided for their 2nd child? Actress reveals fun story

Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor’s mother, was the one who suggested the name Raha for his and Alia Bhatt’s daughter. The name holds a special meaning, symbolizing joy and peace—emotions that the little one has brought into their lives. During a recent appearance on Jay Shetty’s podcast, Alia shared the story behind how they chose Raha’s name. She also mentioned that she has already picked out a boy’s name.

Alia Bhatt further revealed that when they decided on a boy’s name, they began searching for a suitable girl’s name. It was Ranbir’s mother, Neetu Kapoor, who suggested the name Raha, mentioning that it would pair well with the boy’s name if they ever had both a son and a daughter. She also proposed another name combination for two girls. However, Alia and Ranbir Kapoor immediately fell in love with the name Raha and finalized both a boy and a girl’s name in advance.

When asked about the meaning of Raha Kapoor's name, the Jigra actress smiled and explained that it signifies peace, joy, and bliss—all of which their daughter represents for them. Alia and Ranbir welcomed their first child, Raha Kapoor, in 2022.

Meanwhile, the Darlings actress reflected on her childhood interests, mentioning that she had always been captivated by television. She recalled this fascination vividly and shared that it is a topic of discussion between her and her mother even now.

According to Alia, her mother sometimes wonders whether she was a bad parent for allowing so much screen time, especially since Alia is now highly conscious of managing her own daughter's exposure to screens.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Jigra with Vedang Raina. She is currently shooting for Alpha, a YRF spy film. The film stars Sharvari and Bobby Deol in key roles. Next up, Bhatt also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War. The movie will also feature Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal as the leads.

Meanwhile, Kapoor also has multiple projects lined up including Ramayana Part One and Two, Animal Park, and Dhoom 4.