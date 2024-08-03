EXCLUSIVE: Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha actor Shantanu Maheshwari opens up on reuniting with Ajay Devgn after Gangubai Kathiawadi: ‘I feel there is some karmic connection…’

Shantanu Maheshwari is currently seen on the big screen with his film Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha where he plays the young version of Ajay Devgn’s character. This is not the first time when the duo has worked together on a film. They earlier starred in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2022 film Gangubai Kathiawadi, however, Shantanu and Ajay have yet to share the screen together.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Shantanu Maheshwari spoke highly about Ajay Devgn’s craft and his understanding of cinema. Shantanu told us, "I feel there is some karmic connection I have with Ajay sir. He was the one to hand me the Khatron Ke Khiladi trophy when I won the show. His presence in Gangubai, and now me playing the younger version of him in Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. I mean kuch toh connection hai!”

For the unversed, back in 2017, Maheshwari emerged as the winner of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, Pain in Spain - Season 8.

In our candid chat, Shantanu further shared, “I honestly think that he is one of the few superstars in our industry who has been versatile with his choices of projects. It brings credibility to all his films. I really admire his choice of work. To be associated with him is truly an honor.”

The 33-year-old played the character of lover boy Afshaan Razaq in Gangubai Kathiawadi which was fronted by Alia Bhatt playing the titular character alongside Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, Seema Pahwa, and Jim Sarbh in key roles. This biographical crime drama won 5 National Awards and was both a critical and commercial success.

Coming back to Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, other than Shantanu and Ajay, the romantic thriller also stars Tabu, Jimmy Sheirgill, and Saiee Manjrekar. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the movie has opened to a slow start and lukewarm reception, however, it’s too soon for the fate of the film to be decided.

Pinkvilla has rated the film 1.5/5 and an excerpt of our review calls it a dragged mess which will test your patience. “There's nothing that's redeeming about the film apart from the songs and the youthful chemistry of Shantanu Maheshwari and Saiee Manjrekar,” a part of our review read.

