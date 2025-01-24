Death threats to Rajpal Yadav and Kapil Sharma were real, confirm cops as they trace email’s IP location to Pakistan: ‘We need the CBI to intervene'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death threats, which could be triggering for some readers.

The entertainment industry was in shock when news of Rajpal Yadav, Kapil Sharma, and other celebs receiving death threat emails made headlines. Now, the cops investigating the matter confirmed that the threats are indeed real. It was also revealed that the IP location of the sender who sent the emails has been traced to Pakistan. Read on!

Cops finally opened up on Rajpal Yadav and Kapil Sharma’s death threat case. While talking to News 18, they confirmed that the threatening emails sent to the celebs were real. Senior Police Inspector of the Amboli police station, Sadashiv Nikam, further stated that they have written to their zonal officers and that the communication is all being forwarded to the CBI.

“We are keeping them in the loop since it’s an international case but they aren’t actively involved yet. It will take some time to identify the sender of this email. But it’s true, the threat email was real. He has written his name as Bishnu,” he stated, adding that the investigation is still ongoing. However, the cops still don’t know if the person behind the threats is real or if someone is playing a prank on the celebrities.

Reports suggest that a case was registered on December 17, 2024, when Rajpal complained about the death threat email. An FIR was also filed and a threat message to Kapil Sharma and his team was received. “The IP location has been traced to Pakistan, and that is why we need the CBI to intervene,” stated Nikam, adding that this will take time as gaining information from the neighboring country is very difficult.

An FIR was registered at the Amboli Police Station against an unidentified individual under Section 351(3) of the Bombay Police Act. In addition to Yadav and Sharma, threats were also sent to Sugandha Mishra and Remo D’Souza, and cases have been lodged in the Oshiwara police station.

Today, on January 24, 2025, actor Rajpal Yadav also suffered a tragic loss. He rushed to Delhi from Mumbai after hearing about the sudden demise of his father.

