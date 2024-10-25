Kapil Sharma recalls slipping into depression and going bankrupt after producing two films; 'I wasted lots of money, my bank balance hit zero'

According to media reports, Kapil Sharma, who hosts The Great Indian Kapil Show, has become the richest television personality in India. The popular comedian and actor has surpassed Rupali Ganguly, thereby becoming the highest-earning celebrity in the TV fraternity. However, his life was not always smooth, as the comedian once turned bankrupt due to his decision to produce films. His bank balance hit zero, and Kapil Sharma slipped into depression.

In one of the episodes of the Feel It In Your Soul podcast, Kapil Sharma went candid about his journey from struggling in Mumbai to becoming a global star. The comedian recalled coming to Mumbai with only Rs 1200 in his pocket, and there was a time when he even struggled for a single meal of the day.

In the same podcast, the Crew actor spoke at length about how his bank balance hit zero when he decided to produce two films. He revealed losing all that money and entering a difficult phase in his life that ultimately led to depression. Kapil shared, "Mera dimaag kharab hogaya. Maine do filmein bana diya (I lost my mind and I created two films)."

Talking in Punjabi, he added, "Actually, what happened was that I had a lot of money, and I thought one becomes a producer with money. But one never becomes a producer with just money. Producers have a different thinking. There's a different training to become a producer. I wasted a lot of money, and my bank balance went down to zero."

Further, Kapil Sharma revealed how his wife, Ginni Chatrath, had helped him come out of a difficult phase in his life. The comedian explained that apart from losing money by producing films, there were several other elements that led him to get into depression.

Although that phase was challenging for him, the actor feels that all that happened to him was important because if it hadn't taken place back then, he would not enjoy where he is right now.

Kapil Sharma's net worth stands at a whopping Rs 300 crore. His recent venture, The Great Indian Kapil Show, has received impressive responses from the audience. His fallout with comedian Sunil Grover grabbed much media limelight.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

