Dhadak 2 OTT Release: Here’s where you can watch Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri’s romantic saga after its theatrical run

The wait is finally over as Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri’s Dhadak 2 finally gets a new release date. The romantic saga was facing a delay over certification issues by the CBFC for quite some time. However, the makers have finally announced that the film is set to release on August 1, 2025. Additionally, it has also been learned that the film will have its OTT release on Netflix after its theatrical run.

According to the recently released official posters of Dhadak 2, the streaming platform for the movie is Netflix. The streaming giant is given a special mention on the bottom left of both posters. This implies that one can enjoy the film from the comfort of their homes, in case they miss watching it on big screens or wish to relive the experience.

However, the official information on when the romantic saga will be available to stream digitally is yet to be announced.

It was just a few hours back that the makers of Dhadak 2 dropped the first look posters of the lead stars. The two compelling posters of the film have significantly piqued fans' excitement.

In one, Siddhant was seen standing with anger and fire in his eyes while he held Triptii in his protective grip. In the second poster, Triptii's character was seen clinging to Siddhant.

Needless to say, the posters hint at a romantic saga that must fight against fierce opposition. The tagline of the film that is also mentioned on the poster is "मरने और लड़ने में से एक को चुनना हो... तो लड़ना।" further revealing that the film will grace the silver screens on August 1, 2025.

Dhadak 2 is directed by Shazia Iqbal, who has also written the adapted story, screenplay, and dialogues with Rahul Badwelkar. It is produced by Karan Johar, Umesh Kumar Bansal, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Meenu Aroraa, Somen Mishra, and Pragati Deshmukh.

After months of back and forth, a recent The Hindu report revealed that the film has secured a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), with 16 suggested cuts. The notable edits include a dialogue hinting at a political reference, multiple caste-based terms, and religious references, among others.

