Exploring spiritual significance of Rasha Thadani's first tattoo, WATCH as she follows mom Raveena Tandon's lead

Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani is quite a popular star-kid in Bollywood. She followed her mother's footsteps and entered the industry earlier this year with Azaad. Now, influenced by her mother's love for tattoos, Rasha got her first-ever tattoo. It was only earlier this week, joined by the Welcome to the Jungle actress, that the star-kid got herself inked.

A video originally posted by Kraayonz shows Rasha Thadani joined by her mother, Raveena Tandon, for her first tattoo. The video, now going viral on the internet, shows the star-kid getting a butterfly with a trishul (trident) in the middle on the nape of her neck.

During the process, Rasha was seen lying on the chair, and Tandon was supervising the making, ensuring it was perfect. On the other hand, talking about her tattoo, the young star shared in the video, "Yeah, definitely my mother's comfort of getting tattoos has inspired me. But I've always wanted one."

Notably, Raveena has the names of her children on her back and an ink featuring paws dedicated to the four-legged creatures of this planet.

Nothing much has been specified about Rasha's choice of the tattoo. However, the trident is associated with Lord Shiva in Hinduism, and the spiritual inclination of the mother-daughter duo towards the Lord is not hidden from anyone.

In fact, during the promotions of Azaad, the debutant was also seen wearing multiple kaala dhaaga (black threads) on her wrist, which were from each Jyotirlinga she had visited.

For the unversed, Jyotirlingas are Hindu shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva, and at the age of 19, the actress had already visited 11. She had also expressed her desire to visit the 12th Jyotirlinga before the year ends.

Thus, ticking a wish off her bucket list, Rasha visited the Nageshwar (Gujarat) temple a couple of weeks after Azaad's release. She was joined by her mother, and a multi-picture post made on social media from her visit was captioned, "Nageshwar, my 12th Jyotirling, and Dwarkadhish. Feeling blessed and thankful."

On the professional front, Raveena will be next seen in Welcome to the Jungle, while Rasha has reportedly been signed in for Pati Patni Aur Woh 2.

