Dhoom 4: After War 2, Ayan Mukerji to direct Ranbir Kapoor led magnum opus? Here's what we know

A new report suggests that Ayan Mukerji may direct Dhoom 4, featuring Ranbir Kapoor. The director is currently collaborating with Yash Raj Films on War 2, which stars Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR, and Kiara Advani. Dhoom 4 is one of the most highly anticipated films, and the fourth installment of the heist franchise has created significant excitement among fans. It reportedly appears that Ayan and Kapoor are poised to team up for yet another project.

Reports indicate that Vijay Krishna Acharya, who served as writer for Dhoom 1 and 2 and director for Dhoom 3, will not return to helm Dhoom 4. Mukerji is currently the frontrunner to direct the reboot, as Yash Raj Films is highly impressed with the results of War 2.

Earlier, a Bollywood Hungama report suggested that Aditya Chopra is pleased with the footage shot for War 2 and has verbally expressed his intention to create Dhoom 4 with Ayan. The director is reportedly excited about the idea but has his own project, Brahmastra, to manage.

He has requested some time from Chopra, as he wants to concentrate on War 2 first and then discuss the future of Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Jio Studios before making any commitments to Dhoom 4.

The reports also revealed that Aditya Chopra understands the significance of the Dhoom franchise and holds it dear to his heart. While he is working on a series of spy films, he recognizes the value of the Dhoom franchise and aims to launch it at the right time with the appropriate cast and director. His focus is on creating Dhoom 4 with the best talents in India.

Meanwhile, talking about Rabir's work front, he recently wrapped up shooting the first part of Nitesh Tiwari's highly anticipated Ramayana alongside Sai Pallavi. Up next, Kapoor will begin shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama Love and War with Vicky Kaushal in October 2024 and Alia Bhatt joining in December 2024.

He also has Animal Park directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga in the works, along with a romantic film featuring his wife, Alia Bhatt. For more updates stay tuned with Pinkvilla!

