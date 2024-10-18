Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives S3: Ranbir Kapoor calls sister Riddhima ‘munphat’; says ‘Don’t get taken by her politeness or fake accent'

The Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3 is finally available to watch on the streaming platform. This time, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has also made her entry in the show. Meanwhile, her brother Ranbir Kapoor called her sister outspoken and warned everyone to not get carried away by her ‘politeness or fake accent.’

The first episode of the show began with a sweet yet a quirky message by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s brother and actor Ranbir Kapoor. Initially, the actor looked confused about the show title, clarifying if it is ‘lives’ or ‘life’. His confusion continued with the season itself, as he surprisingly remarks that the third season has also happened. The doting brother continues his video message filled with excitement and surprise.

He says, “F***! Riddhima is doing a reality series. It’s not even dawned upon me. I don’t know, I think I had mixed feelings about it. All her life, she looked down upon movies.” In her defense, while Riddhima denied her brother’s statement, her mother, Neetu seconded with RK.

The actor continued by describing his sister’s personality, stating there is nothing to worry about. He stated, “She is munphat (outspoken), she has no filters. Riddhima is going to really mess it up.” The Ramayana actor further mentioned that he and Neetu contemplated a lot about Riddhima’s debut with the show as she is fiery and noted, ‘Kapoors are always getting into trouble’.

Ranbir, on a serious note, then warned the OG Bollywood wives and the new wives to not take his sister lightly. He elucidated, “She’s somebody who will eventually just take it under the nose. You know? She’s that person. She is a chhupa rustam. So, don’t get taken by her politeness or her fake accent.”

On a concluding note, Ranbir promised his sister that he will support her always. He went on to proclaim that if there was a voting line for the show, he would be constantly on it.

The third season of the show, Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives shows features Bollywood wives Maheep Kapoor, Seema Kiran Sajdeh, Neelam Kothari and Bhavana Pandey competing with Delhi divas, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi and Kalyani Saha Chawla. It is currently streaming on Netflix.

