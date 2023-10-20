Did you know Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan was rejected in 15 auditions? Mr Perfectionist reveals

Aamir Khan, the Mr. Perfectionist of Bollywood has been considered one of the finest actors and wisest minds in the industry. The superstar, who hails from a filmy background, grew from strength to strength, thanks to his immense dedication to the craft, passion, and hard work.

When it comes to the career of his elder son Junaid Khan, who is set to make his acting debut soon, Aamir Khan is very clear about his priorities. Unlike most of the Bollywood fathers, Khan refrained from launching his son in the film industry, and let him choose his own path and grow on his own. In his recent chat with ABP News, the Dangal actor revealed his son was rejected in over 15 auditions, before landing his debut movie.

Aamir Khan reveals his son Junaid was rejected in 15 auditions

In his interview with ABP News, Aamir Khan revealed that his son Junaid Khan was rejected in over 15 auditions, before receiving a chance to make his acting debut. The superstar also revealed that his son has already finished shooting for his debut project, which is set to get an official launch very soon.

According to Aamir Khan, Junaid Khan learned acting and did theatre for some time in different places, before deciding to try a hand in movies. The budding actor tried hard to get work in movies, despite being the son of a superstar. The proud father also added that his son never asked him for work, and he never thought of offering him a role.

