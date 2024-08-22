Did you know Akshay Kumar was 'horrified' at being suggested to trim chest hair for Dhadkan song? Manish Malhotra reveals

Akshay Kumar is renowned as one of the most talented and versatile actors in the industry, known for his fearless approach to his professional commitments. While he is celebrated for his energetic persona, it is less known that during the filming of Dhadkan, the actor was momentarily shocked and horrified by the suggestion to trim his chest hair.

During his appearance on the We Are Yuvaa YouTube channel, Manish Malhotra mentioned that women in the past were very particular about the clothes they wore, whereas men were less concerned. He recalled a time when they were filming a song for Dhadkan in Switzerland, and he suggested to Akshay Kumar that he should trim his chest hair because he was wearing a white shirt.

Manish noted that Akshay was quite taken aback and horrified by the suggestion. He added that the director, Dharmesh Darshan, supported his recommendation, agreeing that it was the right thing to do.

In a chat with Forbes, the Khel Khel Mein actor shared that he believed the greatest challenge he faced was overcoming a mindset of limitation. He explained that, given his modest background, the idea of making films in Bollywood initially felt like a distant dream.

He acknowledged that the industry is highly competitive and breaking into it demands more than just talent—it also requires resilience, hard work, and a touch of luck. Despite these challenges, he was determined and resolute. Akshay took a leap of faith, trusted his instincts, and remained focused on his goals, noting that this persistence has been key in shaping his journey.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kumar will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again alongside Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff. Singham Again will hit theaters on the occasion of Diwali this year.

Apart from this, he also Jolly LLB 3 with Arshan Warsi, Huma Qureshi, and Saurabh Shukla. Pinkvilla earlier revealed that the film is scheduled to be released on April 10, 2025. The decision to set this date was made quickly, with the filmmakers aiming for a summer 2025 release.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s Jolly LLB 3 to release on April 10, 2025 as Yash’s Toxic gets pushed