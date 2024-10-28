WATCH: Singham Again actor Arjun Kapoor REVEALS relationship status after breakup with Malaika Arora; 'Ab main single hoon'

Arjun Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of Singham Again, often grabs headlines for his personal life. The actor had been dating Malaika Arora since 2018 until the former couple broke up earlier this year. Meanwhile, both of them chose to keep it private. Months after separating from Malaika, Arjun finally revealed his relationship status by admitting that he is now single.

In a video posted by a paparazzo on Instagram, Arjun Kapoor can be seen holding a mic at a Diwali celebration in Mumbai. As the crowd started chanting Malaika Arora's name, Arjun broke his silence about their break-up. The Singham Again actor smiled and said, "Nahin ab main single hoon, relax karo (No, I am now single. Relax).

The Gunday star opted for a black and white shirt with black jeans for the celebration.

Arjun Kapoor was accompanied by the Singham Again team at the Diwali bash hosted by political leader Raj Thackeray. Lead actor Ajay Devgn, his co-star Tiger Shroff, and director Rohit Shetty were among the guests who attended the party. The celebration was held at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

Earlier in an interview with Hello Magazine India, Malaika Arora spoke about not giving up on the idea of love after partying ways with Arjun Kapoor. Malaika stated that she still holds on to a certain "optimism" and that nothing is permanent in life.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor was among the celebrities who visited Malaika Arora after she lost her father, Anil Mehta, in September this year. Arjun frequently visited Malaika at her mother Joyce Polycarp's residence amid Mehta's demise and escorted his former girlfriend to board her car safely.

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have parted ways and chose to "maintain a dignified silence" in this matter.

"Malaika and Arjun had a very special relationship and both of them will continue to hold a special place in each others hearts. They have chosen to part ways and will maintain a dignified silence in this matter. They won’t allow anyone to drag and dissect their relationship," a source told us.

Singham Again will be released on November 1, 2024. While Ajay Devgn reprises his role as Bajirao Singham, Arjun plays an antagonist in the movie.

