Did you know September 10 is celebrated as Anupam Kher Day in Las Vegas? Veteran actor says ‘kuch bhi ho sakta hai’

Anupam Kher is one of Bollywood's most versatile actors, with numerous accolades to his name. However, the recognition of Anupam Kher Day in Los Angeles stands out as one of his most unique achievements. In 2015, the Kaagaz 2 actor was honored in Nevada, Las Vegas, for his outstanding contributions to cinema and the arts worldwide, with September 10 officially declared as Anupam Kher Day. Now, taking to social media, Kher shared a picture and recalled the moment and stated, "Kuch bhi ho skta hai".

Kher was awarded the Certificate of Excellence on September 10, 2015, in Las Vegas by Nevada Senator Ruben Kihuen, who commended the veteran actor, then 60 years old, for delivering high-quality entertainment. On this occasion, Mr. Kihuen declared September 10 as Anupam Kher Day.

Kher's post read, "This happened nine years back today, on 10th Sept 2015. Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai! Jai Ho!!"

Check out the post here:

Kihuen expressed his gratitude, acknowledging Kher's exceptional performances in Las Vegas and other US cities, and remarked that it had been an honor to meet and witness his cinematic talent live on stage. Kher had been recognized with numerous awards for his contributions to cinema and art. His play Mera Woh Matlab Nahin Tha earned him praise in Houston and 15 other cities in the US, as well as in Canada.

Reflecting on the recognition, Kher remarked that while it is often said that "what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas," this honor from the State of Nevada would not remain confined to the city but would spread worldwide, including to his beloved India, further reinforcing his belief that "anything is possible in life."

Known in the US for his Bollywood career, Kher had also appeared in Hollywood films such as Mistress of Spices, Bend It Like Beckham, Lust, Caution, and Silver Linings Playbook.

On the professional front, Anupam Kher revealed in March 2024 that he would be directing a new film titled Tanvi: The Great. Filming is currently taking place in Mumbai. Kher recently confirmed that Iain Glen has come on board for the project. He has also assembled a remarkable team, which includes Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani for the music and Academy Award-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty, among others.

