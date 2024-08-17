Did You Know Shah Rukh Khan has 9-storey office and space on every floor to keep some of his '300 awards'? ‘It’s designed like an…’

Shah Rukh Khan was honored with the prestigious Pardo Alla Carriera Award at the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland for his exceptional contributions to cinema, recently revealed some personal details about his collection of accolades. Reflecting on his impressive career spanning over three decades, Khan shared that he proudly owns around 300 awards, which are stored in a dedicated room in his home and office. He admitted to being "shameless" about his love for receiving awards and the admiration from his audience.

In a recent chat with The Guardian, King Khan was asked if he has a trophy cabinet and he said “I do. It’s bigger than this room! I have 300 awards. I have a nine-storey office and on every floor I have some of the awards. Actually, it’s not a trophy room. It’s a library which is designed like an English library.”

When Khan was asked about his enjoyment of awards ceremonies, he responded positively, expressing that he thoroughly enjoys them. He admitted to being quite unabashed about his love for receiving awards and attending the ceremonies. However, he noted that he feels a bit nervous when giving speeches, especially at international awards, as he wants to ensure that Indian cinema is represented well. He mentioned that he must be on his best behavior and control his sense of humor, given the significance of cinema for India.

SRK has previously shared his fondness for awards. At the 2024 Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards in Mumbai, where he won the Best Actor award for Jawan, Khan admitted that he is somewhat “greedy” about receiving awards.

Advertisement

He expressed gratitude to the jury for recognizing him with the award, noting that he hadn't received a Best Actor accolade in a long time and had begun to doubt he would win it again. His happiness was evident, and he openly acknowledged his love for receiving awards and his greedy nature.

On the work front, he will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh's King alongside daughter Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. King is a fast-paced action thriller.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan admits his life’s dream was to have 6 pack and a lady with his arm around her: ‘I was an athlete’