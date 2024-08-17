Shah Rukh Khan admits his life’s dream was to have 6 pack and a lady with his arm around her: ‘I was an athlete’

Shah Rukh Khan, a global Bollywood icon, continues to captivate audiences with his dynamic performances. Renowned for his versatility, Khan embraced a new challenge by playing an action hero in Jawan. Jawan not only won hearts of his fans but also proved that SRK can take on any role and nail it. The actor recently discussed this role, revealing that portraying an action hero and achieving six-pack abs was a dream he had when he first entered the industry.

In a recent chat with The Guardian, SRK talked about embracing the role of an action hero with enthusiasm in Jawan. He said, "When I came into the industry I was an athlete. My life’s dream was to have a six-pack, wear a white vest, have a lady with my arm around her, blood on my face and a gun in my hand. My dream was to enter a room, someone says: ‘Who are you?’ and I shoot them".

SRK reflected on his pandemic activities, noting that with limited options available, he had encouraged people to learn Italian cooking and exercise. He mentioned that he followed his own advice, working out regularly to build his physique. The Jawan actor revealed that he usually "eats only one meal a day," a personal choice not related to intermittent fasting, and spends around half an hour at the gym daily.

He explained that he typically goes to sleep at 5 am, saying that while Mark Wahlberg is starting his day, he is going to bed. SRK mentioned that he wakes up around 9 or 10 am if he’s shooting and, after coming home at 2 am, he takes a bath and works out before going to sleep.

Advertisement

In terms of his upcoming projects, he is set to star in King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, alongside his daughter Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. King is a dynamic action thriller that explores the journey of a mentor and his disciple as they navigate numerous survival tests.

The title King underscores Shah Rukh Khan’s role as 'The King of The World... Underworld' in this intense narrative.

ALSO READ: Rajkummar Rao reveals he observed THIS about Stree 2 co-star Shraddha Kapoor; ‘She always carries a..’