Dil Dhadakne Do actress Divya Seth's daughter and veteran actress Sushma Seth's granddaughter Mihika passes away

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death.

Bollywood actress Divya Seth Shah's daughter Mihika Shah breathed her last on August 5 in Mumbai. She was also the granddaughter of the veteran actress Sushma Seth. As per several sources close to the actress, Mihika had a fever and later, a seizure.

The sources also mentioned that Mihika Shah's family is still in shock with the sudden demise. A prayer meeting has been organized on August 8.

An official note signed by Dil Dhadakne Do actress Divya Seth and her husband, Siddharth Shah, read, "With profound sorrow, we inform you of the passing of our beloved Mihika Shah, who left for her heavenly abode on August 5th, 2024 (sic)." The note also mentioned the time and place of the prayer meet happening on Thursday.

On July 29, Divya took to her Instagram account and shared a heart-warming post featuring all three generations of women in the family. She could be seen posing with her daughter, who looked all smiles in a green dress, and her mother, who looked graceful in red. Sharing the picture, the actress captioned it, "DNA is the only Reality Everything else is so much hard work Thank you to the Mothership."

Advertisement

Mihika who would have turned 24 this September, was the granddaughter of veteran actor Sushma Seth, known for playing popular roles in the movies Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham..., Chal Mere Bhai, Kal Ho Na Ho, Nagina, and Student of the Year, among others. On the other hand, Mihika was still studying and was kept away from the media glare.

Meanwhile, her mother Divya tied the knot with Siddharth after several years of dating. The actress has done several films and web series. Apart from Dil Dhadakne Do, her filmography includes Jab We Met starring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, English Vinglish starring Sridevi, Patel Ki Pubjabi Shaadi starring Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal, Article 370 starring Yami Gautam, and more.

Her web series include Fittrat, City of Dreams, Sandwiched Forever, The Married Woman, and Duranga. Her recent web series was The Married Woman directed by Sahir Raza.

ALSO READ: Vikrant Massey opens up on fatherhood after his and Sheetal Thakur's baby boy Vardaan's birth; quips 'Baap pe gaya hai'