Vikrant Massey opens up on fatherhood after his and Sheetal Thakur's baby boy Vardaan's birth; quips 'Baap pe gaya hai'

Vikrant Massey and his wife Sheetal Thakur welcomed their baby boy on February 7, 2024. The couple often shares pictures and videos of their newborn, and fans fill the comment sections with loads of love. Now, in a recent interview, Vikrant opened up about fatherhood and shared that he and Sheetal are lucky to have Vardaan.

During a recent interview with Mashable India, Vikrant Massey was asked about phantom cry, which means hearing your baby cry when they are not actually crying. It is a very common psychological phenomenon in early parenthood.

Reacting to it, Massey said that Vardaan is a very good boy and that phantom cry does not happen to him. He shared, "Sheetal and I are blessed with a very good boy. He only cries when he poops and when he is hungry." Vikrant called Vardaan a nice boy, then quipped, "Baap pe gaya hai" (Vardaan is like me).

The 12th Fail actor then shared that his entire Instagram feed right now is filled with puree recipes because his wife Sheetal Thakur forwards them.

The couple had a wonderful Singaporean vacation with their son. A few days ago, Sheetal took to her Instagram account and shared a series of pictures to give a peek into her vacation with her husband and their son, Vardaan.

The vacay post features the couple enjoying the scenic beauty of the place, taking their son to the aquarium. One of the pictures also shows a glimpse from inside a flight. Sharing the pictures, she penned, "Making memories with my boys #vacaydump."

On the other hand, Taking to their Instagram handles, Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur shared a picture where a couple's hand can be seen holding a baby's hand to announce the arrival of their baby son.

The text on the picture read in the capital, "07.02.2024 For we have become one we are bursting with joy & love to announce the arrival of our son." They also added, "Love, Sheetal and Vikrant." Sharing the picture, the caption of the post has a prayer emoji.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Vikrant will be seen in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, co-starring Taapsee Pannu and Sunny Kaushal. It will be released on Netflix on August 9.

