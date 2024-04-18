10 best Dil To Pagal Hai dialogues for Shah Rukh Khan lovers

Over the years, Yash Chopra’s Dil To Pagal Hai has earned the title of an iconic film that has been entertaining the audience even today. The movie was the highest-grossing film of the year 1997 with the audience praising the storyline, performances, and the dialogues that live in our hearts rent-free. Take a look at the 10 best Dil To Pagal Hai dialogues in this article.

10 best Dil To Pagal Hai dialogue for every hopeless romantic:

1. “Main usse bahut pyar karti hoon, ek din ke liye nahi, ek pal ke liye nahi, zindagi bhar ke liye.”

In the musical romance film, Madhuri Dixit plays the role of Pooja, a passionate dancer who is spotted by a choreographer named Rahul. A hopeless romantic that she was, Pooja believed in true love and meeting her Prince charming one day. Hence, when she said this Dil To Pagal Hai dialogue, it stayed in the hearts of many lovers.

2. “Main kisi ladki wadki se pyar nahi karta, sirf ladkiya mujhse pyar karti hai.”

Rahul (played by Shah Rukh Khan) is his flamboyant, charming casanova who is proud of his talent and the fact that women are in awe of him and his antics. Despite being and watching many relationships around, he is oblivious to true love until Pooja dances her way into his life.

3. “Kisi ko pyar karna aur ussi se pyar paana bahut kam logon ko naseeb hota hai.”

In the movie, Karisma Kapoor plays the role of Nisha who is the lead dancer in Rahul’s dance troupe. Even though she is secretly in love with him, she never expresses it and decides to stay friends outwardly. Over the course of the film, she realizes that Rahul doesn’t feel the same about her. Hence, a heartbroken Nisha delivered this dialogue.

4. “Kahin na kahin, koi na koi mere liye banaya gaya hai. Aur kabhi na kabhi main usse zaroor milongi.”

Pooja, this homely, talented, and classically trained dancer lives a simple life and believes in the power of love. Every day, she dances to her tunes and prays to the stars and moon to make her meet the love of her life. Such a romantic dialogue of Dil To Pagal hai.

5. “Kehdo ki tumhe nahi lagta ki hum dono ek doosre ke liye bane hai. Kehdo ki jab main tumse door jata hoon, tum mujhe palat kar nahi dekhti. Kehdo ki jab main tumhe chhuta hoon, tumhe kuch nahi hota. Kehdo ki is waqt tum meri baahon mein nahi aana chahti. Ek baar meri aankhon mein dekho aur aakhri baar kehdo ki tum mujhse pyar nahi karti.”

The love triangle gets complicated when Rahul wholeheartedly falls for Pooja. But even though she has shared the same feeling, she is unable to express it as she is already engaged to the son of her foster parents Ajay (played by Akshay Kumar).

6. “Rahul, naam toh suna hoga?”

Such an iconic Dil To Pagal Hai movie dialogue. From ‘Rahul, naam toh suna hoga?’ to ‘Rahul, naam toh yaad rahega na?’ we fell in love with the King of Romance in this film.

7. “Humare sapno ka saathi aur humara jeevan saathi, kabhi ek nahi hota.”

Nisha dreamed of living a happy life with Rahul but he was in love with Pooja. Knowing his truth, she accepts that even though he is her Prince Charming, she can’t have him for the rest of her life.

8. “Kya tumne kabhi bhi, ek din ke liye bhi, ek pal ke liye bhi, mujhse pyar kiya tha?”

As a boy who has multiple women falling in love, Rahul is in disbelief that Pooja isn’t in love with her. When he saw the love and affection for him in her eyes, she started questioning her to bring out the truth that she had also fallen for him.

9. “Woh hai sabse bura. Woh hum insaano ke saath ajeeb tarah ke khel khelta hai. Woh ek ko doosre se pyar karwata hai, toh doosre ko teesre se, aur teesre ko kisi aur se.”

Rahul was heartbroken upon knowing that Pooja was already engaged to Ajay. This is why he got mad with God and even changed the climax of his play into a heartbreaking tale, unlike his old plays that always showed a happy ending.

10. “Pyar bahut baar ho jaata hai, lekin mohabbat sirf ek baar hoti hai.”

Rahul and Pooja shared a very strange relationship. Even though they were in love with each other, Pooja was obligated to marry Ajay because his parents took care of her after the death of her parents. However, when Pooja took him to meet her dance Guru (Aruna Irani), she was quick to notice the chemistry between them and flagged that they were ardently in love.

The epic chemistry between Madhuri Dixit, Shah Rukh Khan, and Karisma Kapoor was loved so much that even today the audience yearns to see the trio back on screen together. Let us know which of these Dil To Pagal Hai best dialogues have stayed with you over the years.

