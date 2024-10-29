Diljit Dosanjh receives praise from Amar Singh Chamkila director Imtiaz Ali after his Delhi concert; filmmaker pens he is 'rocking the country'

Punjabi music sensation Diljit Dosanjh, who has been on his Dil-Luminati tour, is setting the stage on fire with electrifying performances at his Delhi concerts. On Day 2 of his concert in the national capital, Diljit received praise from Amar Singh Chamkila director Imtiaz Ali. The filmmaker penned that he is 'rocking the country'.

On October 28, Imtiaz Ali took to Instagram to re-share a fan post featuring Diljit Dosanjh's recent performance at his Delhi concert. In a clip posted on his Instagram story, Diljit can be seen performing to late folk singer Amar Singh Chamkila's original song Pehle Lalkare at the concert.

The singer is sporting a white outfit with a black jacket. He paired it with a white turban.

Imtiaz tagged Diljit and wrote, "Rocking the country."

Diljit Dosanjh performed for two days in Delhi, i.e. October 26 and October 27. His concert was held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the national capital. Diljit will perform in Jaipur on November 3, followed by Chandigarh, Guwahati, Pune, Indore, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Lucknow, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad.

Imtiaz Ali has been quite vocal about choosing Diljit Dosanjh for his directorial, Amar Singh Chamkila. In an earlier interview with Mid-Day, Imtiaz shared an anecdote about offering the titular role to Diljit. The filmmaker revealed that the singer-actor narrated a story of his 2023 film, Jodi to him, before signing the biographical drama.

According to Imtiaz, Diljit made him watch some portions of Jodi and asked him to decide if he would be the right fit for the role in Amar Singh Chamkila. Based on the life of late folk musician Amar Singh Chamkila, the film premiered on Netflix on April 12. Amar Singh Chamkila starred Parineeti Chopra as Diljit's on-screen second wife, Amarjot Kaur.

Imtiaz Ali started his directorial journey with the 2005 film, Socha Na Tha, starring Abhay Deol and Ayesha Takia. Imtiaz has also helmed movies like Jab We Met, Highway, Jab Harry Met Sejal, Rockstar, Tamasha, and Love Aaj Kal.

He also wrote the screenplay for his brother, director Sajid Ali in his 2018 film, Laila Majnu.

