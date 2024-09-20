Diljit Dosanjh treats fans to PICS from his first performance in Paris; Makes BIG promise to Punjabi music lovers

Currently on his musical tour, Diljit Dosanjh has been engaging fans with frequent updates. Recently, he delighted his followers with a video of himself dancing in front of the Eiffel Tower, humorously comparing it to a 'transformer'. Now, after concluding his Paris tour, he shared some heartwarming photos from the concert, leaving everyone excited. He also assured fans that he'll be bringing Punjabi music to Paris again in the future.

Diljit Dosanjh shared a series of delightful photos on Instagram from his Paris concert, and they’re simply amazing. The images capture him performing in Paris, proudly embracing his desi style. In one photo, he’s on stage with a child, and in another, he’s singing with passion. He also included a heartwarming picture of a smiling baby girl in the audience, joyfully doing Bhangra and a shot of the enthusiastic crowd. The final photo is a must-see, where he forms a heart with his fingers, melting our hearts.

The singer shared the photos along with a heartfelt caption in Punjabi, “First Time Perform Kita Paris ch. Thank You Tusi Time Kadeya.. Baut Mazaa Aeya.. Milde An Next Time. Mai Tan Paris ch Panjabi Ganey Vajau.” (Performed in Paris for the first time! Thank you for taking the time to come. I had a great time! Looking forward to seeing you next time. I'll be playing Punjabi songs in Paris!

After sharing the heartwarming post, fans quickly flooded the comment section with praise. One user expressed, "Dil leke mera tu sachi faraar ho gaya - it really feels like that. The post-concert hangover is real." Another fan commented, "Dhanvad, your show was beyond our expectations. We enjoyed it a LOT, the BEST show of my life." A third fan added, "Diljit always wins everyone's hearts," while another wrote, "Best of the best, DD.. The positive energy you radiate is beyond imagination.. see you on the India tour!"

Earlier, Diljit shared a video on Instagram where he’s seen stepping out of a luxury car in Paris. The clip captures him taking in the sight of the Eiffel Tower, dressed casually in a grey sweatshirt, black cargo pants, and a round black hat, paired with sunglasses. Diljit strolls towards the iconic landmark, enjoying the moment with a carefree vibe, even grooving slightly as he points to the tower and beams a radiant smile. He captioned the post with "Dosanjh in Paris" and included the Eiffel Tower emoji.

Delhi Police recently took to Instagram to issue a warning about online ticket fraud targeting Diljit Dosanjh's concert-goers. The post featured a clip with a crowd cheering at a concert in the background, accompanied by a message urging fans to avoid unverified links when purchasing tickets. The alert cleverly referenced Diljit’s popular song Born To Shine from his G.O.A.T. album, cautioning fans against falling for scams.

The text on the post humorously advised, "Don’t fall for fake ticket links and end up getting scammed; always verify first." Diljit himself reshared the Delhi Police’s post from X on his Instagram story, acknowledging their efforts with a raised fist emoji and the caption, "Delhi Police."

Diljit Dosanjh is currently on his Dil-Luminati tour, captivating audiences worldwide with his electrifying performances. This October, the Punjabi music superstar is set to bring his high-energy concerts to India, where fans can look forward to him lighting up the stage once again.

