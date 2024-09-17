Diljit Dosanjh’s fan sends legal notice to singer alleging he manipulated ticket prices for Dil-Luminati Tour 2024

Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming Dil-Luminati Tour has taken social media by storm. While the internet remains divided on the exorbitant charges of the tickets, a fan identified as Riddhima Kapoor has sent a legal notice to the singer alleging manipulation in the ticket sales process and accused the show organizers of violating consumer rights.

According to a Free Press Journal report, a Delhi-based fan of Diljit Dosanjh and a law student identified as Riddhima Kapoor has sent a legal notice to the singer. The subject of her notice read, "Manipulation for ticket prices, unfair trade practices, and scalping of tickets for Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-luminati India Tour".

In her notice, she stated that despite announcing September 12, 1 pm, as the ticket booking time, passes were made available at 12:59 p.m. due to which hundreds of fans booked the tickets within a minute. She claimed that she specifically got herself an HDFC credit card to avail the early-bird passes. However, despite money being deducted from her account, she couldn’t get the passes and the amount was refunded later.

“This abrupt and suspicious transaction strongly suggests manipulation and scalping practices. The sudden unavailability of tickets indicates that your organisation may be artificially inflating demand and manipulating prices, which constitutes an unfair trade practice under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. The practice of scalping and hoarding of tickets with an intent to resell them at inflated prices is a clear violation of consumer rights and an act of bad faith,” the notice pointed out.

Apart from Diljit, the legal notice has also been sent to Zomato, HDFC Bank and Saregama Pvt Ltd. However, they are yet to respond to the notice.

The much-buzzed upcoming musical concert of the GOAT singer is poised to kick-off at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on October 26, 2024. This will be followed by singer swooning his fans in various cities including Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati.

On the work front, Diljit Dosanjh and Alia Bhatt’s song, Chal Kudiye from Jigra was released earlier in the day. He also has a sequel to Sunny Deol’s cult-classic war-drama film, Border 2 in the pipeline. Directed by Kesari director Anurag Singh, the film also stars Varun Dhawan in an important role.

