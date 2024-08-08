Disha Patani's workout routine DECODED: Secrets to the actor's hourglass figure, her diet, and more

Disha Patani is among the fittest actors in the industry. From mastering backflips to cartwheels, her dedication to fitness inspires many. She is known for her rigorous workout regime and often treats fans with glimpses of her training sessions. But have you ever wondered how she maintains her sculpted physique? Let us decode Disha Patani's workout routine.

The Kalki 2898 AD actor is known for pushing her boundaries and engaging in numerous intense sessions. Her mesmerizing hourglass figure is a testament to her sheer dedication to gym sessions and health.

A sneak peek into Disha Patani's fitness regime

Weight training

In an interview with Mid Day, Disha Patani shared, “In the gym, specifically, I do weight training because I like to be strong and the kind of activities I do.” Strength training is an integral part of Disha’s workout routine. The actor keeps sharing videos of her engaged in rigorous sessions of deadlifts and hip thrusts.

The Bharat actor shared that she opts for weight training six days a week and dedicates at least 60-90 minutes to such exercises. This regime includes lifting heavy weights, such as dumbbells and barbells, or using other gym equipment. It improves balance and stability and engages core muscles.

Low-intensity cardio exercises

Besides strengthening her muscles and accelerating her metabolism, Disha Patani's fitness and workout regime includes low-intensity cardio exercises. Usually, the Baaghi 2 actor spends time cycling or running, allowing her body to burn fat and maintain her toned body.

Kickboxing

It is probably the most vital part of Disha Patani's workout routine. Her fitness regime contains the essence of kickboxing. The actor's social media handle is flooded with videos wherein she shows off her power with every punch and kick. Seeing how she jumps and smashes the cushioned bat with her strong kick is incredible.

Kickboxing is a form of exercise that enhances agility and increases overall strength. Disha excels in this high-intensity workout as she is able to land three consecutive kicks on a punching bag while in the air.

Leg exercises

Soon-to-be seen in Kanguva, Disha Patani ensures a well-rounded approach to fitness, keeping her workouts exciting and challenging. However, to strengthen her lower body and infuse more power into her legs, the Ek Villain Returns actor performs lunges. In addition, the fitness enthusiast climbs a stool with one leg at a time or uses a gym machine to relax and contract her legs.

Gymnastics

Exercises and various kinds of workout training are a part of Disha Patani's fitness routine. But do you know the actor indulges in basic gymnastics moves to improve her flexibility and core strength? In one of her earlier interviews, she said, “I'm learning the basics of gymnastics. I can't do all those crazy things. Just basics."

She also emphasized practicing MMA and revealed that she often alternates between practicing gymnastics and MMA when not shooting. Hence, performing stunts or something on a loop is relatively easier for Disha Patani than for her contemporary actors. She incorporates a variety of exercises to keep her workouts engaging.

Speaking of her fitness mantra, the Malang actor has always underlined the importance of working hard, being consistent, and following a healthy diet. So, let us explore Disha Patani's diet insights.

What does Disha Patani eat in a day?

Pre-breakfast: After waking up, she drinks turmeric water and special tea. Disha also drinks 2-3 glasses of water.

Breakfast: For breakfast, the actor prefers consuming eggs and diet bread.

Lunch: During lunch, Patani opts for protein-rich food, crabs, and some vegetables on the side.

Snacks: Disha avoids eating snacks and believes that snacking makes her feel full, making it a bit difficult for her to consume the other vital meals of her diet.

Dinner: For dinner, the M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story fame again relies on protein and carbs. She has been following a certain plan and recipe for her meals for many years.

Sundays are cheat days for Disha, so the actor enjoys relishing chocolates or any other sweet dish and desserts. Once, she mentioned following intermittent fasting!

Fitness tips from Disha Patani

Eat healthy: Disha Patani has always advocated for relying on healthy food and maintaining the body's nutrition level. Do whatever you love: The actor believes in the funda of doing whatever one likes to do. Whether swimming or jogging, running or dancing, Patani advises indulging in activities one can enjoy. Get out of bed: Staying in bed cannot give you an athletic body. She motivates her fans to step out and hit the gym. She has often spoken about the importance of staying fit and healthy.

So, if achieving a body like Disha Patani is your ultimate fitness goal, then you should definitely follow these useful tips and her idol workout routine.

