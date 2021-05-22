Divine, Arjun Kanungo and Ash King are all set to entertain fans with LIVE performances on MX TakaTak

This music festival will be a part of the 'Stay Home, Stay TakaTak' campaign.

India has been facing some tough times for quite a while due to the ongoing pandemic. Everyone is stressed and our spirits are low. The options to stay entertained as we are confined to our homes are also sparse. Hence, a much-needed break from the stress that we are undergoing is definitely due.

This vital stress relief is exactly what MX TakaTak aims to provide music lovers with their ongoing musical festival. As a part of their ‘Stay Home, Stay TakaTak’ campaign, the app has joined hands with musical icons such as Ankur Tewari, Kr$na, Divine, Arjun Kanungo & Ash King. Each artist will be showcasing their musical talent to entertain fans from 20th to 24th May at 8.30 pm on the MX TakaTak app. They also aim to help in the Covid relief efforts by urging viewers to click on a button during the live performances for donating to a fundraiser called ‘Mission Oxygen- Helping Hospitals Save Lives’.

With this music festival, MX TakaTak advocates all its users to stay at home while they lift their spirits through the performances of these world-renowned artists. Listening to music provides us with a positive outlook towards life and heals our mind. By listening to our favourite songs and tunes, our moods are instantly lifted and we tend to momentarily forget our problems. Music is indeed a stress buster in everyone’s life.

Since 20th May, we have seen some stunning performances of our favourite artists such as Ankur Tewari and Kr$na. The renowned rapper Divine is going to entertain the fans with his power-packed rap performance on 22nd May. The line-up for the upcoming 2 days is just as exciting.

The pop sensation Arjun Kanungo who has sung famous Bollywood songs and is loved for his singles is all set to perform on Sunday, 23rd May. Talking about his performance, the singer said, “Small beginnings lead to big things and this is my small way towards keeping the spirits high of all my fans and followers. I’m excited about performing for you guys so don’t forget to stream the live session exclusively on MX TakaTak.”

The iconic Bollywood singer Ash King, who has sung for hit movies such as ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’, ‘Bodyguard’, and many more is gearing up to soothe the minds of the audience with his melodious voice on 24th May. He also hopes to do his part in battling the pandemic as well. Speaking about the same, the Bollywood sensation said, “I enjoy performing for the crowds but this act on MX TakaTak will help drive contributions towards fighting the pandemic which makes it even more close to my heart.”

So, get ready to lift your spirits and also extend your support by tuning in on MX TakaTak on 22nd, 23rd and 24th May at 8.30 pm.

