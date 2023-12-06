EXCLUSIVE: After Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, is Bobby Deol ready for Soldier 2? Animal actor reveals

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal is getting wild reactions from cinephiles across the country. While Ranbir Kapoor’s power-packed performance is being lauded, Bobby Deol is also being praised immensely. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actor opened up about whether it’s time for Soldier 2.

Bobby Deol opens up on Soldier 2

Bobby Deol is back with a bang. The appreciation that the 90s star is getting for playing the antagonist in Animal is even beyond his expectations. The love is so overwhelming that he is being hailed as Lord Bobby. Amid the roaring success of the Ranbir Kapoor starrer, Deol sat for an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla wherein he spoke about the project and if a sequel to his hit film Soldier is on the cards.

When it comes to taking a glimpse at Bobby Deol’s filmography, Soldier is the movie that tops the list of his blockbuster films. When asked if there are any discussions to bring a sequel of the 1998 cult movie, the actor sighed, “Boht time hogaya yaar! (It’s been a long time).” However, he responded with a smile, “Shayad abhi Animal k baad me Ramesh Ji (Ramesh S. Taurani) Tips owner will think of making part two with me,” he giggled.

What’s next for Bobby Deol?

In his extensive acting career, the Indian actor has been part of many projects. Bobby Deol has experienced success and failure in equal measures and has been through the highs and lows of life. But now, it seems like the actor has arrived again! After working with Sandeep Reddy Vanga in the action-drama film, he is reportedly working on many Telugu and Tamil language movies namely Kanguva, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, and NBK109.

About Animal

Despite mixed reviews from cinema lovers, Animal has been successful in chasing big numbers at the box office. The film has already stepped into the Rs 200 crore club within four days of its release. As reported by us earlier, the all-India net total of Animal stands at Rs 233 till now.

