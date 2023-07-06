EXCLUSIVE: Angad Bedi, Saiyami Kher can't take their eyes off each other in first look from R Balki's Ghoomer

Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher and Angad Bedi have teamed up for R Balki's upcoming film, Ghoomer. The film also stars Shabana Azmi in an important role. The story of the film revolves around a paraplegic sportsperson played by Saiyami. It will be a blend of love and emotions. Meanwhile, Pinkvilla has exclusively got a peek into Angad and Saiyami's first look from the film and it is simply unmissable! Angad, who is currently enjoying praise for his performance in Lust Stories 2, will be returning in yet another love avatar with Saiyami in Ghoomer.

Angad Bedi and Saiyami Kher's first look from Ghoomer is out

In the first look, Angad and Saiyami are seen dressed in their traditional outfits and lovingly looking at each other. The picture showcases the chemistry between the duo, hinting at the emotional depth that their characters will bring to the story. It is a vibrant shot from a song shoot of the film. Have a look:

Speaking about his collaboration with Ghoomer, Angad said that the film touch the hearts of the audiences. He also said that his and Saiyami's love story in the film is 'endearing'. He shared, "Balki sir has a knack to tell human stories, unlike any other filmmaker. He truly invests in writing in-depth characters and characters which are in tuned with real life. My character is paired with Saiyami and has an endearing love story in this story of the human spirit. I think Balki sir and his team have done a beautiful job of putting together a film that will surely touch the hearts of millions."

Earlier, Pinkvilla reported that Amitabh Bachchan will also be a part of the film. He will be seen in the role of a commentator in Ghoomer. A source revealed, "The film revolves around cricket, and he will essay the role of a commentator in Ghoomer. Amit ji has featured in all R Balki films, and they are excited to collaborate for this one too."

