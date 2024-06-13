EXCLUSIVE: Gulshan Devaiah jokes Rani Mukerji can play Anurag Kashyap's role in his biopic: WATCH

Filmmaker-actor Anurag Kashyap, who has been a part of the Hindi film industry for more than two decades, is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming web series, Bad Cop. Kashyap got his big break with Ram Gopal Varma's 1998 film Satya, where he worked as a co-writer. Twenty-six years later, he continues to make movies for his audience.

Anurag Kashyap has garnered appreciation for his unique style of filmmaking. The 51-year-old filmmaker was recently asked a hypothetical question about his biopic and whether it will ever be made in the future. However, his Bad Cop co-star Gulshan Devaiah's answer took the cake.

Anurag Kashyap talks about his biopic

During an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Anurag Kashyap was asked about the actor he would choose to play his biopic.

Anurag Kashyap said, "No, no, it won't be made. It will offend too many people. Sach bolunga toh chapega nahin. Jhootha biopic ban sakta hai (If I tell the truth, it won't be showcased. A fake biopic can be made)."

Kashyap added, "I don't know. Any actor can do it. Anyone can do a fake biopic. I don't live in the future; I want everything while I am alive."

Gulshan Devaiah jokes Rani Mukerji can do Anurag Kashyap's biopic

Kashyap then chose his co-star, Gulshan Devaiah, saying that he could do his 'fun' biopic. Gulshan immediately answered, "Rani Mukerji." Meanwhile, the Kennedy director added that he doesn't believe in leaving legacies.

Anurag Kashyap's work front

Anurag Kashyap made his debut with Paanch in 2003; however, the film was not released in theaters. Kashyap is best known for his work in Black Friday, Gangs Of Wasseypur, Dev D, Gulaal, The Girl in Yellow Boots, and Manmarziyaan, to name a few. He last helmed Kennedy in 2023.

Anurag Kashyap has previously acted in movies like Akira and Shagird, along with the web series AK vs AK.

Meanwhile, apart from Anurag Kashyap and Gulshan Devaiah, Bad Cop also stars Harleen Sethi in a pivotal role. The web series will be premiered on Disney+Hotstar. It will be available to stream online from June 21, 2024.

