EXCLUSIVE: Katrina Kaif and Ananya Panday to grace Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah

Katrina Kaif and Ananya Panday are one of the extremely talented actresses we've ever had in Bollywood. From their acting skills to social media presence, both the divas enjoy huge fandom on social media as well. The divas have carved an indelible niche with their great works over the years. Now, taking it global, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Katrina Kaif and Ananya Panday are soon going to grace the prestigious Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah.

Katrina Kaif and Ananya Panday to attend Red Sea Film Festival

We’ve been exclusively informed that the leading ladies, Katrina Kaif and Ananya Panday will be attending the Red Sea Film Festival.

“The magic of Bollywood is truly global! This year, we are taking some of the best of Indian Cinema to the prestigious Red Sea Film Festival. Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday will be at the festival in Jeddah. It’s another step into taking Indian Cinema and Actors to a global stage and Red Sea Festival sees a congregation of artists from across the world,” shared Gina Golani Shetty, Founder of Stellar Entertainment.

She further added, “Last year, we took Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor and this we have a stellar line-up as well. We feel extremely proud to be the catalyst between the Indian film and music industry and the Saudi and UAE for such prestigious events.”

Katrina Kaif and Ananya Panday's work front

Katrina Kaif recently mesmerized the audience with her latest release, Tiger 3. The Maneesh Sharma directorial was headlined by Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. Released earlier this month on the occasion of Diwali, the film managed to create massive stir at the box office.

Tiger 3 was the third installment in the much loved Tiger franchise and fifth installment in the YRF Spy Universe. Kat will now be seen next seen in the thriller film Merry Christmas. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film will also feature South star Vijay Sethupathi. In addition to this, Radhika Apte will also be seen making a cameo appearance in the highly anticipated project.

After Dream Girl 2, Ananya Panday is currently gearing up for her next film, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. The Netflix project will stream from December 26.

