EXCLUSIVE: Saif Ali Khan shares his memorable experience of shooting KBC with Amitabh Bachchan

Fans finally got the chance to witness the 'forever cherished' cinematic pairing of Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji in their recent release ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with Pinkvilla, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan candidly spoke about his experience shooting the film. He also shared his hilarious and memorable experience of shooting KBC with Amitabh Bachchan. For the unversed, Saif and co-star Rani Mukerji recently appeared on the game show to promote their movie Bunty Aur Babli 2.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Saif said, “Somebody had written a script for me where I had to say in this part of the act going on KBC - ‘Where are the original bunty babli, and Mr Bachchan looked at me and said original Bunty Babli - Humko nahi phechana’.”

Saif further added that he was highly impressed with Big B’s Hindi. He said, “He’s too good, he’s just a legend like the way he speaks Hindi, I’ve just never heard anybody speak like that. I was looking at him and I said I’m learning from you. I’ve been on other people’s game shows there’s just nothing like this person. At his senior age he’s better than these young guys. It was just unbelievable.”

Helmed by debutant director Varun V. Sharma, Bunty Aur Babli 2 is a comedy flick featuring Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and newcomer Sharvari Wagh in pivotal roles. After facing delays owing to the ongoing pandemic, the much-anticipated was released theatrically on November 19, 2021.