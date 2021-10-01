EXCLUSIVE: Sajid Nadiadwala’s special gesture for Heropanti 2 team will make your heart melt

Tiger Shroff starrer Heropanti 2 is one of the most talked about anticipated movies and the actor is working hard for the same. The team, including Tiger and Tara Sutaria, is currently in London and are shooting for this much awaited sequel of Tiger’s debut movie. And while they have wrapped the London schedule of the movie of late, producer Sajid Nadiadwala decided to treat the team with a special gesture and it is winning hearts. After all, the ace producer had booked the entire theatre for the Heropanti 2 team.

This was done to mark the celebration of James Bond’s 25th film, No Time To Die. As the movie was released recently, Sajid, who himself is a fan of Bond films, decided on this to provide a big screen action experience to the entire gang. He had even booked an entire theatre for an exclusive experience for the team of Heropanti 2 and his gesture has certainly won everyone’s heart. We even got our hands on pics from the screening and the entire Heropanti team was all smiles as they posed with Sajid Nadiadwala.

Here’s the pic:

To note, Heropanti 2 will mark Tiger’s second collaboration with Tara after Student of The Year 2. Apart from the two young stars, this Ahmed Khan directorial will also feature Nawazuddin Siddiqui and is slated to release on EID next year. Sharing a poster, Tiger wrote, “Happy to announce that our film #Heropanti2 will be releasing in theatres near you on Eid 2022! Agli Eid bitayenge aapke saath”.