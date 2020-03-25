EXCLUSIVE: Shilpa Shetty looks back at her first meeting with Raj Kundra: He tried to woo me with luxury bag

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Shilpa Shetty opened up about her love story, first meeting and marriage with Raj Kundra. Read on.

is one of Bollywood's most pretty and talented actresses. When the diva decided to tie the knot on 22 November 2009 with London-based businessman Raj Kundra many heads turned. While Shilpa's love-life has always been the talk-of-the-town, her decision to marry Raj came under the media scanner. But, despite all odds, the duo has proved their love and is one of the most adored couples. Shilpa and Raj’s journey is nothing less than a scene from a Bollywood movie, filled with speculations.

Many are aware of the controversies, only a few know about their beautiful love story. So, this time in the new season of our show No More Secrets, we did a 'Heart-to-Heart' talk with Shilpa about her love story, first meeting, and marriage with her dotting husband Raj Kundra. What started as a business acquaintance for the two, turned out into a perfect fairy-tale love story. Recalling their first meeting, Shilpa said, 'I met Raj in London through a common friend to discuss a business deal. I was swoon by his smile, charm, and persona.'

But, when Shilpa inquired about Raj with her friend, she came across disappointment. She said, 'After he left, I asked my friend about him. He told me that he is already married and I was left disheartened. But, at that time, we did not know that Raj is going through a divorce. Four months later, Raj had once offered me to stay at his batch pad, since I was traveling to London frequently. I was surprised to know about his bachelor pad, and later he revealed that he is going through a divorce.'

When quipped about how she finally fell in love with the good-looking man, Shilpa had a true-blue filmy love story to share. Just like normal couples, they too had a phase of 'Let's just be friends,' which turned into a heartwarming love story. Spilling beans about how Raj tried to get her attention, Shilpa revealed, 'He was trying to woo me with Versace bags. In fact, he sent me three bags of the same style in three different colors, and I was astonished. He was constantly throwing hints at me. But, I asked him to give it a full-stop as I want to spoil the friendship and bond we shared. Moreover, I was never going to shift to London, though I was dying to get married at that time (laughs).'

This wasn't the end of their story, but just a sweet little beginning. Looking back in times, Shilpa said, 'Later, we decided to talk our hearts out to each other and come to a conclusion. The next morning, after our meeting, he called me and asked if I had seen Jalsa (Amitabh Bachchan’s Mumbai home), to which I agreed. Raj then said that he had bought a floor opposite Jasla, leaving me all astonished. I was wondering why a London-based rich businessman would buy a flat in Mumbai. Next day, he asked me to accompany him to see the property'

Sharing a funny yet loving anecdote, Shilpa mentioned, 'The building, where Raj bought the flat was not even constructed completely. It only had the 2nd floor, when we went to see. But, he enthusiastically said, 'I've bought the 7th floor.' He then told me whether he works from here, or functions out of London doesn't really matter. It is then when he made it clear that he had decided.'

Today, the two are living happily ever after. They are much in love and are successful business partners. Shilpa and Raj are proud parents of a son, Viaan Raj Kundra and a daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra.

