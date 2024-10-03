EXCLUSIVE: Tumbbad actor Sohum Shah compares Shah Rukh Khan to God, calls meeting King Khan 'dream come true'

Sohum Shah’s 2018 movie Tumbbad was recently re-released on the big screen and is being showered with immense love by the audience. As the actor-producer enjoys the success of his folk horror film, he spoke about the movie, his career, and his struggle with Pinkvilla. During the conversation, Shah also stated that it was because of Shah Rukh Khan that he came to know that outsiders can also join Bollywood and make a name for themselves.

During an exclusive chat with us, Sohum Shah stated that even though he wants to explore and do more things, Shah Rukh Khan has been the link or the motivation behind his joining the industry. He stated that back in the day if King Khan hadn’t come to Bombay and tried his hands in the industry, no one would have known that people from different cities of the country could become stars in Bollywood.

The Tumbbad actor said in Hindi “Agar Shah Rukh Khan saab nhi aate toh aaesa hota ke ye Bombay, industry ke logon ki cheez he hai. Bahar ke aadmi k liye darwaze nhi khuule hue hai, vo participate nhi kar sakta. (If Shah Rukh Khan hadn’t come to it would have been like the industry is of the people of Bombay. Outsiders are not welcomed and they can’t participate.)”

He further added in the exclusive interview, “Aapke andar bachpan me ek seed ho jata hai ke mai yahan jaunga, kuch karungi kyunki SRK ne kiya hai, vo bhi Delhi se aae hai, bahar ke hai aur bahar ke aadmi ne aa ke ek jagah banai hai. Toh shayad humlog bhi try kar sakte hai. Toh boht he inspirational raha hai Shah Rukh Khan saab ka safar. (Since childhood, a seed grows inside that I would also go there and do somethings because SRK did it. He also came from Delhi and an outsider made a name and place for himself in the industry, probably we can also try. So, Shah Rukh Khan’s journey has been an inspiration.)”

Shah stated that the Jawan actor liked the trailer of Tumbbad and he tweeted about it too in 2018. The actor went back and recalled his meeting with his inspiration, Shah Rukh. The Dahaad actor compared him to God and said, “Aapke liye kya Bhagwaan se kya kum hoga koi aadmi. (He is not less than God to me)” adding that there was a time when he would be desperate to watch interviews of the Pathaan star. Shah also added that he had huge admiration for the Badshah of Bollywood and when that person meets and tells him that he is doing a good job, it’s a “Dream come true”.

Meanwhile, Sohum Shah has already announced Tumbbad 2 by dropping a teaser of the upcoming movie on social media. Are you excited for the sequel? Let us know in the comments section.

