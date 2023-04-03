Box Office: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar targets Rs 127 crores; Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway aims Rs 23 crore finish

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway had a good weekend at the Indian box office despite a new release Bholaa, that took a significant amount of screens. While Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar collected around Rs 1.15 crores nett on its 26th day, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway on its 17th day collected around Rs 90 lakhs. Both the films have been the rare Hindi films that have done atleast average business in India this year, which most other films haven't been able to, of course with the exception of Pathaan which has amassed over Rs 520 crores nett domestically.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Is A Success Story

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar probably collected over Rs 1 crore nett in its India run for the last time, on its fourth Sunday. The 26 day nett total of the film stands at over Rs 122 crores and by the end of its run, the total will be over Rs 125 crores and a slightly less than Rs 130 crores. The worldwide total shall end at a number slightly below Rs 200 crores gross and that again is a reasonably good number and the highest since Pathaan. The film had its fair share of limitations like the genre which appeals mainly to metros, but it still has found its target audience. The film may have footfalls of around 75 lakhs and although it isn't too much for a Ranbir Kapoor starrer, it is fairly good considering the present conditions.

The audiences post-covid have become very vigilant and are very selective about the films that they watch in theatres and upon that, the penetration of OTT giants is increasing. The films releasing in theatres are not just combating other theatrical releases but are also combating local and international releases on digital platforms. All in all, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar will end up as a profitable venture for its makers although the profits won't be astronomical or anywhere around it.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections Of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Are As Follows:

Extended 3 Weeks - Rs 119.40 cr

Fourth Friday - Rs 55 lakh

Fourth Saturday - Rs 1 cr

Fourth Sunday - Rs 1.15 cr

Total - Rs 122.10 crores nett in 26 days

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway To Cross Rs 20 Crores Nett In India On Tuesday

Rani Mukerji led Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is seeing strong holds at low levels. The film has slowly creeped its way to Rs 19 crores nett in India, and in its full run, the total should be around Rs 23 crores. No one would have really expected this film to do this kind of business especially considering how most films in the similar space have performed. The theatrical performance on a worldwide level will ensure that makers get back over Rs 15 crores in share. The theatrical share will act as the profit for the film as the non-theatrical gains are enough to take care of the production cost and the publicity and advertisement expenses. All in all, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is yet another profitable film for the Hindi Film Industry although the theatrical verdict will at best be average considering that just a little over 10 lakh people have watched the film in theatres in India.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections Of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway Are As Follows:

Week 1 - Rs 16.95 cr

Third Friday - Rs 40 lakh

Third Saturday - Rs 80 lakh

Third Sunday - Rs 90 lakh

Total - Rs 19.05 crores nett in 17 days

