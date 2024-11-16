Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives: Kalyani Saha accuses Shalini Passi of lying; 'Your Instagram is a giveaway'

Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives introduced three new ladies, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi, and Kalyani Saha Chawla in the third season. Delhi-based socialite Shalini is one of the cast members, who continues to grab headlines this year. Recently, Kalyani accused Shalini of lying about lunches and pointed out that her Instagram handle is proof.

In the fourth episode of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, Kalyani Chawla pointed out how Shalini Passi lied about her going out for lunch, making the latter lose her cool.

This happened when Riddhima Kapoor Sahni invited them for lunch in Delhi to discuss her plan for an exotic getaway in Mauritius. Riddhima connected with the Bollywood Wives on call.

During their meeting in the episode of the show, Kalyani expresses that she hardly goes out for lunch. To which, Shalini adds that it's the same feeling for her. "You do lunches, Shalini, your Instagram is a giveaway," Kalyani responds. This doesn't go down well with Shalini. She replies, "That was my birthday, I haven’t been on a lunch for the last five months."

Shalini Passi then brings her phone and shows her Instagram posts to Kalyan. She admitted that Kalyani's loose remark "trivialized" her life. Later, Shalini emphasized that the Delhi socialite doesn't go out for lunches as she works during the day and added she barely goes out at night.

Shalini, who is unable to handle her emotions, then walks out saying that she needs a break.

Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives stars Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Bhavana Pandey, and Neelam Kothari as the main leads. Titled Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, the first season of the show was aired in 2020 followed by the second one in 2022. The third season was renamed as Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. It was released on October 18, 2024.

While Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is a jewellery designer, Kalyani Chawla is an entrepreneur and luxury enthusiast.

Produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainment, Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives focuses on the personal and professional lives of the star cast. Have you watched the show yet?

