Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni apologized to Shalini Passi for spilling wine on her, reveals Karan Johar; shares why scene was cut

The highly anticipated third season of Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives released on Netflix on October 18, 2024, quickly capturing attention for various reasons. A particularly memorable incident unfolded when Riddhima Kapoor Sahni drenched Shalini Passi in wine during a dinner gathering. Karan Johar later revealed that Riddhima did offer her an apology, but that moment was left out of the show due to poor visibility during filming.

A notable moment between Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Shalini Passi captured everyone’s interest when the former spilled wine on latter and told her to move on. However, during a recent virtual chat with all seven participants, Karan Johar shared that Riddhima did apologize to her for the mishap while they were in Mauritius as per the video on Netflix India YouTube.

Unfortunately, that scene had to be cut from the show due to visibility problems since it was filmed at night. In the clip, Ranbir Kapoor’s sister expresses her regret, and Shalini graciously decides to let it slide.

During the virtual chat, Shalini revealed that she hasn't fully moved on from the incident. Although she continues to meet Riddhima socially, she acknowledges that it will take her time to come to terms with it. She said, "The apology came on day 2 or day 3. I'm okay, I honestly don't care. Ya, it's all in the past and I don't want to see the re-runs. I know what happened. I know how I was made to feel."

Advertisement

Hailing from Delhi, Shalini Passi is a multi-talented individual with a diverse array of interests. An art collector and connoisseur, she has a deep appreciation for music and dance.

Her adventurous spirit shines through her pursuits in archery, shooting, scuba diving, and fashion. Before embracing her role as a patron of the arts, Shalini excelled as a state-level gymnast, showcasing her dedication and versatility.

Meanwhile, the Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives has successfully aired three seasons on Netflix India, featuring the vibrant lives of Neelam, Bhavana, Maheep Kapoor, and Seema Sajdeh as the familiar faces of the show.

This season introduces fresh perspectives with new entrants Shalini, Riddhima, and Kalyani Chawla, who represent Delhi, while the original cast continues to showcase the glamor of Mumbai.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor talks about sister Riddhima Sahni's 'anger issues'; says she is 'very similar' to dad Rishi Kapoor