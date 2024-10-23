Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives S3: Ananya Panday's mom Bhavana Pandey calls herself 'outsider'; Karan Johar says, 'You will get trolled'

Bhavana Pandey, married to Chunky Panday, made her acting debut with Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives in 2020. Her daughter, actress Ananya Panday, was once subjected to trolling for her struggle remark about how Chunky hasn't been invited to Koffee With Karan. Remember? Cut to 2024, Bhavana recently called herself an 'outsider', and Karan Johar warned him about the trolling.

In an episode of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives (title renamed) Season 3, Bhavana Pandey celebrated the opening of Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan's newly renovated restaurant. Other Bollywood wives, including Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, and Neelam Kothari, also joined at the event.

During a chat with Karan Johar, Bhavana asked the producer about his opinion on them being "outsiders" in the industry.

KJo, who was surprised at Bhavana's statement, responded by saying, "Being Ananya Panday’s mother, Shanaya Kapoor’s mother, and also Aryan and Suhana’s mother, if y'all are calling yourselves outsiders, you will get trolled!”

Meanwhile, Bhavana later continued that she was initially an outsider and is now an insider. The actress claimed that every insider was once an outsider. Her friend Seema didn't believe so and reacted to it, "Nice try..."

The third season of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, released on October 18, is available on Netflix. The new season features the original star cast: Bhavana, Seema, Maheep, and Neelam. It has also introduced three new ladies, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kalyani Chawla, and Shalini Passi, in key roles.

While Maheep is Sanjay Kapoor's wife, Seema is Sohail's former wife. Neelam is married to actor Samir Soni. Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives focuses on the personal and professional lives of the star cast. The first season premiered in 2020, and the second season was released in 2022.

Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives is backed by filmmaker Karan Johar under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainment.

Coming back to Bhavana Pandey, the actress tied the knot with Chunky Panday in 1998. They dated for some years before getting hitched. The couple has two daughters, Ananya Panday and Rysa Pandey.