Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives’ Shalini Passi reveals her music teacher got angry after she sang in show: 'My students go to Indian Idol'

Shalini Passi has gained widespread attention online since her appearance on the latest season of Netflix's Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Joining the Delhi cast alongside Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Kalyani Chawla, Shalini brought fresh dynamics to the show. In a recent interview, Shalini shared that her music teacher was quite upset after seeing her sing on the show. He remarked that 'his students go for Indian Idol' and Shalini shouldn’t be performing without proper rehearsal.

In an episode of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Shalini Passi was seen singing Mitwa, and in another light-hearted moment, she sang to a giraffe.

In a recent interview with MissMalini, Shalini shared that her music teacher was nearly embarrassed by her impromptu singing on the show.

She mentioned that he chastised her, noting her lack of practice and the time away from lessons since COVID-19. Shalini recalled that her teacher, emphasizing his reputation, told her, "My students go to Indian Idol. You shouldn’t be singing like this without rehearsals."

Shalini mentioned that since her appearance on Netflix’s Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, she has been receiving an overwhelming amount of admiration on social media.

She noted that people have been expressing their admiration, saying they aspire to be like her and enjoy her singing, which left her amused and surprised.

Passi humorously added that fans even joked about the giraffe from her singing scene, saying it would have shown up, to which Shalini playfully responded that it "almost did."

In another interview with Brut, Passi opened up about her past insecurities and shared that in the past, she was particularly self-conscious about her nose, feeling it appeared somewhat larger than she preferred.

She revealed that this insecurity even led her to stop smiling, as she worried it might make her nose more prominent. However, after reading that a larger nose could signify a strong personality, she eventually embraced her natural features with newfound confidence.

Shalini, who is an art collector and philanthropist, won hearts with her unique personality on the show. Her dramatic outfits, museum-like home, and her love for the arts impressed many who watched the show.

During the show, Shalini also spoke about her training in dance and music and also showed off her singing skills but her music teacher didn’t appreciate how she performed on the Netflix series.

